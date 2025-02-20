Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah shared a lovely video of how she spent her day and how it was almost ruined by her faulty coffee maker

In the video, she called her son, Damien Agyemang, to inquire about her missing toaster and kettle before heading out to buy kitchen appliances

The video got many of her fans in the comment section excited as they gushed over her wealthy style of living

Seasoned actress Jackie Appiah shared with her millions of followers a video detailing how she spent her at her plush mansion and went shopping, among other things.

Jackie Appiah blasts her son

Jackie took to her Instagram account to share a vlog of how she spent her day. Upon waking up, she walked to the kitchen to prepare some coffee.

"Spend a day with me @latribu_gh."

Unfortunately for her that morning, her coffee machine was not functioning properly after several tries, hinting that it was not a good start to her day.

"I am not a morning person so if I do not get coffee, I am not going to be very fine," she said.

She noted that she decided to opt for tea instead since the coffee machine was down. Unfortunately for her again, her kettle and toaster machines were nowhere to be found.

The star actress noted that with her kettle and toaster missing, she suspected her son, Damien Agyemang, had taken them.

She then called him on video to inquire about the whereabouts of her machines and he noted that she gave him the approval to have them.

"I was complaining that he did not ask before taking them but he reminded me that he asked and I was busy on a call so I just told him to take it. That is what happens when you are deep in konkonsa. Gossiping. And not paying attention. Oh chale," she said.

Jackie Appiah's vlog:

Reactions to Jackie Appiah's vlog

Many people discussed how convenient it was to be rich because Jackie could walk into a store and bulk buy if she lacked something in her plush mansion.

Some hinted that they also had impulse buying behaviour, as they shared her sentiments in the video.

Others also talked about her youthful looks, hinting that she looked the same ever since they started watching her movies and following her on social media.

Below are the lovely reactions of social media users to Jackie's vlog that she shared on her Instagram.

maameama.yeboah.75 said:

"Soft life de3 Enoaa ne sika ooo . Don’t make money and see."

phoyecollection said:

"This woman has looked the same since I was a teenager😍."

ernest_07_07 said:

"Now this is a celeb 😂📌."

ak_nyc_a.y said:

"😍😍😍 I can relate to the impulse buying but not the paying 😢😭😭😭😭😭."

quabena_jnr_ said:

"Impulse buying is real 😂😂."

Jackie Appiah and her son

Oboadie dines with Jackie Appiah

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Kwame Oboadie was overjoyed as he shared a fine dining experience with seasoned actress Jackie Appiah at an upscale restaurant.

In the video, the two Ghanaian stars were seen savouring exquisite meals served by professional chefs.

The clip sparked curiosity among fans, with many wondering whether Kwame truly enjoyed the gourmet dishes, given his well-known love for fufu.

