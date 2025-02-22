A young Ghanaian lady has broken the hearts of many of her TikTok followers after a video of her visit to her late dad's grave surfaced online.

The lady who just graduated went to her dad's grave to announce her academic milestone to him.

Ghanaian lady breaks hearts as she visits dad's grave to announce her graduation. Image source: Heli-Quin

She left a bouquet, her graduation medal and certificate on her dad's tomb and penned a heartbreaking message for him.

She noted it hurt so much that he was not around to witness such a beautiful moment.

The video has since reached over 107,000 people with 4,484 likes and 757 comments.

Watch the video below:

