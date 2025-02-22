A Ghanaian lady has celebrated her sister's husband for allowing her to further her education.

In a video, the young lady thanked the man, Mr Bernard, and promised to make him proud.

Ghanaian lady thanks her brother-in-law for sponsoring her education.

The young lady indicated in her post that her sister has been blessed with a good husband who cares greatly for her and other family members.

She was delighted about her enrollment into the Wisconsin University College, Ghana and said she couldn't wait to wear her nursing uniform to thank the man.

