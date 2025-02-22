Ghanaian Lady Celebrates Sister's Husband For Sending Her to Nursing School
A Ghanaian lady has celebrated her sister's husband for allowing her to further her education.
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
In a video, the young lady thanked the man, Mr Bernard, and promised to make him proud.
The young lady indicated in her post that her sister has been blessed with a good husband who cares greatly for her and other family members.
She was delighted about her enrollment into the Wisconsin University College, Ghana and said she couldn't wait to wear her nursing uniform to thank the man.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh