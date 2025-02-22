A Ghanaian lady has many people talking on social media after unveiling her new haircut.

The barber transformed the young lady's looks by dying her hair after giving her a beautiful haircut.

Ghanaian lady transforms her look with a lovely haircut. Image source: King Basti The barber

The striking transformation has left many in awe, with fans praising her regal appearance.

In a viral video circulating online, the lady confidently showed her freshly dyed hair, which complements her overall look.

The unique colour choice and stylish presentation have ignited admiration, with many comparing her to African royalty.

Netizens divided over young lady's looks

Social media users flooded the comments section with compliments, with some playfully referring to her as a queen due to the elegance of her transformation.

