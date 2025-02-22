Ghanaian Lady Cries Out As She Ends Up As A Momo Vendor: "All My Mates Are In School"
A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to express her disappointment after ending up as a mobile money (Momo) vendor while many of her peers are pursuing higher education.
In a viral video, the young woman was seen lamenting her situation, stating that all her mates were in school while she ended up as a mobile money vendor.
The young lady had aspirations of furthering her education but was unable to do so due to financial constraints.
To support herself and possibly save for future opportunities, she resorted to working as a Momo vendor, a common source of income for many young Ghanaians facing similar challenges.
The young lady was unhappy with her situation, stating that she had incurred huge losses in the business and was highly indebted.
Watch the video below:
Her story has drawn mixed reactions from netizens. While some sympathised with her and encouraged her to keep pushing forward, others advised her to see the job as a stepping stone toward her goals.
Many also shared their own experiences of overcoming setbacks, urging her not to lose hope.
Source: YEN.com.gh
