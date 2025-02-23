A young Ghanaian man in Germany shared his story of how an elderly woman advised him not to further his education abroad

However, the woman's daughter later moved to Germany to get a Master's degree and met the young man there

Social media users who watched the video of the man narrating his story shared their thoughts in the comment section

A Ghanaian man in Germany encouraged people not to heed all pieces of advice given to them by others but to rather think through it carefully.

The young man used his experience to share this thought.

Ghanaian man shares how an elderly woman advised against travelling abroad but allowed her daughter to go to Germany. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/X & MoMo Productions/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the young man said he lived in Tse Addo in the Greater Accra region when he was in Ghana and had a friend in the neighbourhood whose mother was fond of him.

He added that he told the woman of his plans to travel to further his education and asked for her bank statements to add to his visa application documents.

However, the woman discouraged him from travelling and advised him to rather stay in Ghana and study.

“You do not listen to every advice given to you. When I was in Ghana I lived in Tse Addo. I had a friend whose mum loved me so one day I told her I wanted to travel to further my education and asked her to help me with bank statements. The woman discouraged me from travelling and told me to rather do my Master’s in Ghana.”

The man said he saw the woman’s child in Germany who was also doing her Master’s.

“Today I was in Frankfurt when I heard someone shouting my name. It was the woman’s older child. She told me her entire family relocated to Germany about a year ago and is doing her Master’s”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian in Germany’s story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@andrewsadjei88 said:

"And if the place is good why don't you encourage us to also work hard and come."

@_Roofman2131gh wrote:

"Factzzzz some people just don’t mean well for you."

@andrewsadjei88 said:

"Those in abroad don't want to tell us the truth."

@teddy_Dwyane wrote:

"Getting a degree and staying there are different things.. you’ll be paying debts all your life if you don’t come back home… thr depression could get you sooner."

@Hard_AudiBenz said:

"My aunti told me that so if I come UK what am I going to do over there ??? Since 2018 I have hate my aunt so much that I have vow to my self that even if she dies mpo , I won't go to her funeral and I don't need anything from her anymore."

@KwadwoNotnice wrote:

"If not at all salary wise is far better than Ghana when you get the opportunity come don’t listen to any body this same story was told to my senior sister. My sister had the opportunity to travel to Dubai with 3 friends for free the company is paying for everything."

@kAOS_forever said:

"Lol.. The difference is that she didn't need to use someone else's statement to get a visa."

Source: YEN.com.gh