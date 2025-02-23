Counselor Lutterodt claimed that a man is at risk of an early death if his wife and mother become too close

He explained that a close relationship between a man's mother and his wife disrupts the husband's independence and affects his well-being

Several social media users who watched the video shared varied opinions in the comment section

Controversial marriage counsellor and media pundit Counsellor Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt said a man should be concerned if his mother and wife become close to each other.

He stated that such closeness between the two most important women in the man's life will lead to his early death.

In a video on X, Counsellor Lutterodt explained that the man left his mum to be with another woman hence she must let go.

“If you see a wife who has befriended the husband’s mother, the man will die early. The reason is that no man wants to continue life with the mother. That is why we left our parents, especially our mother to marry you. So if your wife becomes like your mother, you are finished.”

However, if the two women become friends, the mother will continue controlling her son through her daughter-in-law.

“My mother will use you (my wife) to continue controlling me as a son. My mother wants to continue with me and I have made a decision to disconnect and start a relationship. Whatever my mum can’t tell me she will tell my wife and I have to listen to my wife.”

Netizens disagree with Counsellor Lutterodt

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@KSnetne said:

"Counselor Lutterodt never fails to drop the most headline-grabbing takes, but this one? Wild. So now, a wife getting along with her mother-in-law is a death sentence for the husband? By this logic, peace in the family home is now a health hazard. Maybe, just maybe, we should focus on promoting healthy relationships rather than stirring unnecessary drama. Because let’s be real, a strong family bond doesn’t kill anyone… stress and toxicity do."

@Esinucady wrote:

"Good mothers look out for their children tho."

@Beela1Cudjoe1 said:

"That’s why I said, my wife should not be a friend to my mum."

@KofiKokotako wrote:

"This is so true... Everybody needs something..just know how to get what you want."

@Ben_Vikings said:

"First listen to what the man is saying and analyze it critically. If you truly understand ladies and how their friendships are, you’ll know there’s some truth in what he’s saying."

Counsellor Lutterodt speaks on Charlotte Oduro's divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor Lutterodt shared his opinion on Charlotte Oduro's divorce from her husband Apostle Solomon Oduro.

The controversial media pundit slammed Apostle Oduro over the letter he posted on social media to announce their divorce.

He added that Rev Challote Oduro also rushed into marriage.

