Counsellor Lutterodt, in a video, weighed in on Charlotte Oduro's divorce from her husband Apostle Solomon Oduro

The controversial media pundit claimed Reverend Oduro had forced herself into marrying her soon-to-be ex-husband

Counsellor Lutterodt also slammed Apostle Oduro over the letter he posted on social media to announce theri divorce

Controversial marriage counsellor and media pundit Counsellor Lutterodt has weighed in on his colleague and friend Rev Charlotte Oduro's divorce from her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro.

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the counsellor claimed that Charlotte Oduro forced herself into marrying her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Counsellor Lutterodt noted that the letter that announced the divorce and was circulated on social media was allegedly written by Apostle Solomon Oduro to tarnish Reverend Charlotte Oduro's image and dissuade her large followers.

The marriage counsellor said he would be disappointed with his colleague's ex-husband if he emerged as the author of the letter.

"She forced herself into the marriage and that is why this alleged letter to tarnish her reputation, to bring her position and hard work into disrepute. This alleged letter will come and blindfold people who are blessed by the ministry of Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro. I mean, this cannot fly. I pray this letter is not coming from Apostle Oduro's office but if it is coming from Apostle Oduro's office, then it is foolishness."

Counsellor Lutterodt slammed Apostle Solomon Oduro over the letter and urged him to issue a disclaimer and refute all the allegations if he did not write the letter that was released on social media.

He alleged that Charlotte Oduro had left her home and returned because of several marital issues and wondered why Apostle Solomon Oduro would rather announce the divorce in public.

Counsellor Lutterodt later verified the authenticity of the letter from Apostle Solomon Oduro's social media pages and criticised him for committing several infractions.

The marriage counsellor advised Apostle Solomon Oduro to delete the letter he shared on social media to avoid any disgrace.

He added that his colleague had been the Apostle's biggest supporter on several occasions during their marriage and had also spoken publicly about the numerous mistreatments she had experienced in their union.

Counsellor Lutterodt noted that in a recent interview with media personality Abeiku Santana, Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro shared that she had left her matrimonial home on several occasions and only returned after her husband came to beg.

He advised Apostle Solomon that it was unethical for a married person to bring issues of their divorce to the public.

Counsellor Lutterodt noted that Charlotte Oduro had taken accountability for her wrongdoings in the marriage and that both she and her husband disgraced themselves by marrying while embarking on a 50-day fasting.

He also mentioned some of the flaws of his colleague and said marriages between two individuals involved in the Christian ministration do not work.

Apostle Oduro's old video resurfaces amid divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Apostle Oduro discussing their union surfaced amid his and Charlotte Oduro's divorce.

In the video, the man of God detailed some problems he had faced in the marriage, including his wife's unwillingness to submit to him.

Apostle Solomon Oduro also recounted how Reverend Charlotte Oduro had allegedly initiated divorce proceedings while they were together.

