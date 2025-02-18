A video of two Ghanaian married women joining forces to celebrate their husband sparked reactions online

In the viral video, the co-wives presented their lovely husband with loads of presents as gifts for his birthday

This gesture shows the strong bond between the trio and the unity, and beauty of their polygamous marriage

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Two Ghanaian women married to the same man have stunned their husband with a romantic gesture that left him speechless.

On the occasion of their beloved husband's birthday, the women pooled resources to make the day memorable and leave a lasting impression in his memory.

Two Ghanaian women celebrate their husband on his birthday. Photo credit: @UGC.

Source: Getty Images

A video circulating on social media captured the lovely moment the two married women storm their husband's house with loads of goodies to surprise him on his birthday.

Some of the items presented to the polygamous man included a birthday cake, a money bouquet and other gifts.

The women also serenaded their husband with melodious tunes played by a trumpeter they had hired for the occasion.

With a newborn baby in his hands, the husband, whose name has yet to be identified, looked pleasantly surprised by his wives thoughtful gesture.

After taking a few seconds to make sense of what was happening, the man ushered his wives and the trumpeter inside his room, where the celebrations continued.

"Two wives celebrating their husband on his birthday. Love is sweet ooo," the caption on the video read.

Judging by how the three were dressed, it appears they are Muslims.

A lovely birthday cake set on a high table for a birthday celebration. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

What does Islam say about polygamy

The Islamic religion allows for polygamy, meaning Muslim men can have up to four wives if they can treat them fairly and provide for them equally.

However, if a man cannot meet these conditions, then it is not permissible for him to have more than one wife.

Polygamous marriage is considered Sunnah, the Prophet Muhammad's way of life, for Muslim men who can afford it and believe that they can treat their wives justly.

However, according to the Islamic shari'ah, the man who does not have the financial wherewithal and fears that he may not be able to treat his wives equally is permitted only one woman.

Below is the video of the two Ghanaian women celebrating their husband:

Bond between co-wives gifting husband awes netizens

The strong bond exhibited by the co-wives left many netizens in awe, upon coming across their trending TikTok video.

Below are some of the comments in reaction to the video:

@nimajawula said:

"So lovely."

@Valentine's Gift and more replied:

"Very lovely."

@salacandy1 also said:

"Congratulations."

Ghanaian woman prays for her husband

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian woman was left pleasantly surprised by her husband's thoughtfulness on her birthday.

The woman was gifted bundles of cash, an iPhone and a cake to mark her special day.

Upon receiving the gifts, the Ghanaian woman, while sitting in her man's car, showered him with powerful words of prayer.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh