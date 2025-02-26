The sacred Black Stool has been stolen from the Krofrom Sokoban Palace, leaving the township in grief

Reports indicate that macho men stormed the palace and made away with the stool when the new chief went to swear an oath at Manhyia

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some questioned how such a grave act of sacrilege could happen in broad daylight

Grief engulfed women at Krofrom, a town in the Ashanti Region after thieves reportedly broke into their palace and made away with valuable items.

The sad incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, February 25, 2026, at the Sokoban Krofrom palace.

Valuables that were stolen by the men included gold and the sacred stool of the town also called the Black Stool.

A video making rounds on social media shows women of Krofrom, devastated and wailing over the missing stool.

How the stool was stolen?

Reports emerging from the palace indicate that the stool was stolen when the new chief and some family members went to Manhyia to swear the oath of allegiance to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Eyewitnesses claim some physically built men, known in local parlance as macho men stormed the palace and ransacked the place, making away with the stool and the other valuables.

What is the Black Stool?

In Akan culture, a Black Stool refers to a sacred stool, which symbolises authority, leadership, and spirituality. It is also considered an object that symbolises the history, traditions, and values of a royal family. Its absence is a big blow to the Krofrom township.

A recent video also showed the room where the stool and other valuables sat, which has now become vacant due to the robbery incident.

Netizens react to palace robbery

Netizens have expressed mixed reactions to the theft at the Sokoban Palace. Some questioned how such a grave act of sacrilege could take place in broad daylight, while others wondered why the gods could not protect their sacred stool.

@dangotegabriel wrote:

"Where was Nana nom🤣🤣🤣"

@Angel Fayiya wrote:

"😂😂😂 the youth don't have fear anymore 😂😂😂😂"

@Richard Pirlo wrote:

"Go and ask asantehene. This is his handiwork and trademark. Manhyia is the headquarters of Stool sales, and asantehene is masterminder."

@Maabena wrote:

"Where was the gods…. The can’t be asleep."

@anthonytang181 wrote:

"They will blame Dormaahene."

@Bono lion wrote:

"Kumasihene is the problem in Ghana 🇬🇭 Eiiii boi."

@Thunder wrote:

"That means nothing dey inside this Galamsey chiefs chairs,cos how can you tell me this story."

@Yaw wrote:

"Are we to protect our gods or they’re suppose to protect us?"

@Rocksonbest wrote:

"Lol 😂 there is no power in those things anka no one will touch it."

@sosthenesantwi wrote:

"When you ask for Blass village sokoban krofrom will appiah.. this town is tallest centre. deal with brass Smith."

@CLICK wrote:

"It's from within."

@AndyCo Media wrote:

"Now the police station to report to has also been robbed….so where are we reporting this to?? Agraadaa???"

@Masaraty🇬🇭🇨🇮| Web Designer wrote:

"I thought not everyone is allowed to enter, so why are you talking video of the stool room."

@N A N A ÉHLI wrote:

"They're not blind,who knows more about it can make such move...Gods or shrines can be stolen if the person had more knowledge."

Asantehene's Golden Stool makes public appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the legendary Golden Stool of the people of Asante recently made its first public appearance in 25 years.

This was during the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's grand durbar to climax his 25th anniversary at Manhyia in Kumasi.

A video and photos of the Golden Stool emerged online, stirring mixed reactions from netizens on social media.

