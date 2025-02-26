KiDi and Black Sherif in a video that went viral engaged in a game of table tennis and seemed to be having a great time in each other's company

The pair linked up at a beach resort and aside from playing table tennis they enjoyed the seaside with Black Sherif playing on the shore of the beach in other videos

Many Ghanaians who saw the footage loved the relationship between the two who seemed to have grown incredibly close since recording their song Lomo Lomo

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

KiDi and Black Sherif were spotted having fun at a beach resort, engaging in a friendly game of table tennis in a video that has gone viral.

KiDi and Black Sherif play table tennis. Photo source: kidimusic

Source: Instagram

The two musicians appeared to be enjoying each other's company, with additional footage showing Black Sherif playing by the shore.

The two musicians who are both renowned for their unique fashion sense were dressed in all-black designer outfits. KiDi wore oversized black shorts and a top while Black Sherif wore oversized pants.

Many Ghanaians who watched the video admired their bond, which has grown stronger since they collaborated on the hit song Lomo Lomo. The song was one of the biggest songs in the country when it was released. It even got international attention and featured in a West Ham United highlight video for Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus.

KiDi and Black Sherif released Lomo Lomo on July 31, 2024. The song quickly became popular, receiving positive reviews and topping Ghanaian music charts.

Its music video also hit one million views on YouTube within 11 days. Ghanaians who saw the two musicians hanging out hoped the pair were cooking another classic in the studio.

KiDi the famous Ghanaian singer. Photo source: kidimusic

Source: UGC

KiDi and Blacko excite fans with beachside play

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

UncoverWithShaydy said:

"I know say Kidi go lose this game p33🤣.Blacko be chacha boy oo,"

freakyblinkz wrote:

"Somebody tell him I want to meet him la."

Kojo Feders commented:

"I love the bromance Sheriff and KiDi share, very cool."

BHOB'S TV said:

"I love you Mr Dwamena."

Baako Z Kamal wrote:

"I admire how u support your co-artist. So selfless! Ghana first."

Awuraa Abenaa commented:

"Mr Dwamena please how are you doing my love."

Benzy Lynx NGS wrote:

"KiDi your 4life and sika live performance I keep watching over and over again I really like your live performances guys go check it out on YouTube."

Grace said:

"I have been reading comments up and down, for una mind you all love them more than I do😒. Jokes on y'all."

Black Sherif and Fireboy release song

Black Sherif recently released a song titled So It Goes which featured Nigerian musician Fireboy DML and the song has already become a fan-favourite.

The musician took to social media to hail Fireboy for his talent and contribution to the song. YEN.com.gh reported that the musician referred to his Nigerian colleague as great.

Many music lovers were excited to see the two talented artistes working together.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh