A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to celebrate his achievement after many years of working on the street.

The young man, identified as Lalipop on TikTok, showcased a fully completed house he claimed belonged to him.

A Ghanaian man hustles on the street to build his dream house.

Source: TikTok

According to Lalipop, the house was built from the little earnings he made from his small business.

In a video posted on his TikTok page, the young man showed the entire process of the construction from start to finish.

As seen in the trending TikTok video, the fully-completed house is made up of several self-contained rooms, plus what looked like a boy's quarters on the far end of the compound.

The interior is beautifully decorated while the exterior has a fully tiled large compound area, which could host an event of more than 100 guests.

The fully complete house of the young Ghanaian man situated in his home town.

Source: TikTok

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh also showed Lalipop's relatives who had come for a tour of the new house.

In the caption of the video, the young Ghanaian man expressed gratitude to God for making his dreams of owning a house come true.

"Ya Allah, this is more than what I prayed for, Al'hamdullilah," he wrote.

Rent is very expensive in major cities in Ghana, so having managed to put up the building at a young age would save him from the struggles that most Ghanaian youth face in securing affordable decent accommodation.

Below is the video of Lalipop's completed house:

Netizens congratulate the Ghanaian man

The video of Lalipop's new house has become a source of inspiration to many of his peers.

While some congratulated him, many also tapped into his blessing and wished to build their own homes in future.

Below are some of the comments in reaction to the young man's house/

@ohene red said:

"Woww, bro Uv multivated the rest of us swear."

@Lalipop Gh also:

"I called ur number several times can’t be reached."

@Fearnosoul commented:

"May Allah blessing you with more than this again bro."

@Abdul Rahman Issah also commented:

"Congratulations Comrade.... keep going."

@thomas_the_great02 wrote:

"Congrats man you made us proud."

Source: YEN.com.gh