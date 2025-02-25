A young Ghanaian lady has displayed her ongoing building project on social media to the admiration of many

In a video on TikTok, the young lady, who is an indomie instant noodles seller, claimed he built the house from the money made from her business

Many netizens who came across the video on social media seemed happy for the young lady as they thronged the comment section to congratulate her

A young Ghanaian lady has become an inspiration to many on social media after she shared the progress of her ongoing building project.

In a TikTok video, the lady, known as Akua Adepa, took her followers through the entire process of the construction from the start to its current level.

Akua Adepa, a Ghanaian lady sells indomie to build her first house. Photo credit: @akuaadepa029/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Akua Adepa's house, which looks like it is a three-bedroom self-contained, is at the finishing stages of the construction.

Although the interior was not shown in the trending video, the exterior was in a mess with cement debris as well as PVC pipes scattered all over the compound.

The windows were fixed with vinyl windows, befitting a modern residential apartment.

The young lady indicated that she is funding the construction from the proceeds of her indomie instant noodles business.

While sharing her achievement on social media, Akua Adepa expressed profound gratitude to God for making it possible for her to acquire her first house.

This is the real definition of Awurade ayɛ bi behind my smile," she wrote.

Akua Adepa busily selling indomie instant noodles to her customers. Photo credit: @akuaadepa029/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video shared on her TikTok page also captured the young lady busily selling the indomie instant noodles to some customers.

Akua Adepa's achievement thus far is a testament to her hard work and dedication to succeed in her life.

It also proves that every life endeavour can be profitable if one stays focused and puts in the required hard work.

Below is the video of Akua Adepa's ongoing building project:

Netixenx congratulates the indomie seller

Akua Adepa's video has gone viral on social media, with many taking inspiration from her success.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had garnered over 12,000 likes and 294 comments in 72 hours.

Below are some of the comments in reaction to the video.

@vickysbakersarena said:

"This is just the beginning of mansions and mansions are coming. Long life with good health is my prayer for you. STAY BLESSED."

@Kwatemaa commented:

"@Kwatemaa: Indomie na w’atumi de asi dan wow congratulations girl."

@Aniah Rita also commented:

"Congratulations dear, may God give you the strength to complete it."

@Is_Kate wrote:

"This is the content we need. Good job dear."

Ghanaian lady sells indomie for GH¢85

Meanwhile, in a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady sold indomie at GH¢85.

Although many on social media questioned the price, the buyer claimed in a viral video that the quality of the food was worth the cost.

She further urged those questioning the price to try the lady's indomie first before concluding the cost.

