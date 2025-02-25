A video of Ghanaian Catholics praying for Pope Francis's recovery has gone viral on social media

The 88-year-old currently remains in critical condition at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital suffering from pneumonia and mild kidney failure

Netizens who took to the comments of the video have wished Pope Francis a speedy recovery

Catholics in Ghana have joined billions around the world in praying for Pope Francis' recovery after news went rife that his health condition has become a cause of concern.

This comes after the Vatican confirmed on Tuesday, February 25 that the Pope was in critical condition at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital having suffered pneumonia and mild kidney failure.

Ghanaians Catholics pray for the speedy recovery of Pope Francis. Photo credit: @Vatican Pool/Getty Images @fr.edward_akwasi_gyebi/TikTok

Doctors at Gemelli Hospital indicated that the laboratory test showed the 88-year-old Argentine improved slightly however his general wellbeing was still under serious scrutiny.

Pope Francis who has been in Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14 met with senior colleagues in the hospital on Tuesday, February 25 to discuss work-related matters.

The Vatican said on Tuesday, the pontiff was eating normally and moving around.

"The pope rested well all night," the Vatican said in a statement.

Ghanaians hope for Pope Francis' recovery

A video which has since gone viral and sighted by YEN.com.gh showed that Ghanaian Catholics in a show of solidarity also joined many around the world to offer support to the Pope.

The video showed Catholics both young and old with lit candles to pray for the recovery of Pope Francis.

Ghanaians Catholics pray for the speedy recovery of Pope Francis. Photo credit: @vatican pool/Getty Images

Others also held placards with various inscriptions such as, "Get well soon Pope Francis, May God's healing power be upon Pope Francis, wishing you a speedy recovery, wishing you strength and healing father and get well soon holy father."

At the time of writing the report the video which had raked in over 3,000 likes and 200 comments was captioned:

"May God heal Pope Francis and grant him peace! Get well soon, holy father!" the caption wrote.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Pope Francis's ailment

Social media users took to the comments section of the video and wished Pope Francis a speedy recovery.

Jossytessy commented:

"I have seen in another post that he is no more someone clarify pls coz am surprised."

Ken reacted:

"This is so sweet. Thank you so much. Quick recovery dear Pope Francis. We love you."

@Maryannogechi added:

"Quick recovery in Jesus name Amen."

Gentleson added:

"May God hear our prayers Pope Francis we pray. may God keep you healthy."

thywillnordor stated:

"I pray for healing mercy for Pope Francis in Jesus' name Amen and Amen."

Akufo-Addo meets Pope Francis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pope Francis warmly welcomed former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during their meeting at the study of the Paul VI Hall in Vatican City.

President Akufo-Addo also met with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher to discuss the positive relations between Vatican City and Ghana.

Their discussions centred around enhancing collaboration between the Catholic Church and Ghana.

