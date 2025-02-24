Bishop Daniel Obinim has opened up about his marital problems in a viral video that is trending on YouTube

The founder and leader of International God's Way Church stated that his congregation saved his marriage

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the YouTube video amid the alleged cheating scandals

Founder and leader of International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has disclosed in a viral video that it took the timely intervention of God and his church to save his marriage.

Bishop Daniel Obinim is married to talented gospel musician Florence Obinin who recently lives a lavish lifestyle outside Ghana.

Bishop Obinim talks about his marital issues in a viral video. Photo credit: @florenceobinim.

The man of God explained that he faced some marital issues in 2024 and he brought it before his church elders to advise him.

Florence Obinim's husband who has financed the production of her four albums debunked rumours that he was engaged in extra-marital affairs with young and beautiful actress Benedicta Gafah.

"The last time in October, I brought my marital issue to church, which led us to embark on 31 days of fasting. I told you people how I was having an issue in my marriage. I remember telling you that if I was not able to solve the issue, it would result in a divorce. "

"I said this on live television, and I am not shy about saying this. The only thing I would be shy about is coming to tell you people that I am divorcing my wife. Also, I remember telling Florence Obinim that she was the problem and therefore she should give me the chance to solve it."

"I cannot be counted among those pastors who marry more than one wife after facing divorce. Can such a pastor solve the marital issues of his church members?.".

