A Senior High School student expressed excitement over being served waakye with eggs for the first time

She claimed that meals had improved under President John Mahama compared to the previous administration

In a video on social media, the student and her friends chanted the NDC slogan to celebrate the improved meals

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Senior High School student shared her joy at being served waakye with eggs for the first time since she went to the school.

The young lady and her friends said they had never had eggs with their waakye since they came to the school.

SHS students express joy as they eat waakye and egg for the first time from the school's dining hall. Photo credit: @eddie_hub

Source: Twitter

In a video posted on X, the student indicated that during the erstwhile Nana Akufo-Addo administration, they were not served quality waakye like they get now since John Mahama became president.

The student added that they are now served quality waakye with two eggs each.

“We have never had waakye and egg at the dining hall before. When ‘Eye Zu’ came to power we are now eating waakye. The waakye even looks good with two eggs.”

She then shouted 'Eye zu' and the students at the table with her responded 'Eye za', reflecting the National Democratic Congress' slogan.

The SHS students thanked the governing NDC for improving the quality and quantity of the dining hall food since they came to power. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: UGC

The slogan ‘Eye zu, Eye za’ is a greeting and response respectively for the ruling party, with John Mahama serving a second term as President of Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Netizens condemn SHS student's 'waakye politics'

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_hub on X.

@shizzlem1 said:

“Somebody pay fees, another person take Waakye ne kosua win heart 😂😂😂.”

@GhQuahme wrote:

“They should wait for 2yrs, stew saf dem no go get.”

@ananse__kwaku said:

“If the @OfficialNDCGh @JDMahama led administration continues like this or increase its pace and performance, the NPP will be dissolved to a criminal gangs and will never taste power. Mahama should nationalize our mineral resources in the country and he will be president forever.”

@DarryDickson asked:

“Why did you allowed students to do this in Camera? What is the moral lesson here?? Someone paved way for free education and you never appreciated until someone gave you two eggs to eat in the dining hall and you see that person as your saviour?”

@_Filta_ wrote:

“Why using this kids for politics. It’s an NDC person there doing all this. Why. Is this food? Give the kids what they deserve and stop politicizing everything.”

@Emmanue69922657 said:

“I remember back in 2014 Mahama stopped us from eating chicken and brought egg instead Charley 😂 I was at Mpass.”

@LacaStiga wrote:

“Bibinii ne Aduane…she won’t praise the one who went against all odds to introduce the free education but rather praise the one giving her egg..time will tell.”

@kwamebounty said:

“Hmm. U don’t praise the man who gave you free education but the one who is giving you egg. Blackman mentality.”

Students praise John Mahama for food quality

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some Senior High School students applauded President John Mahama for the improved food quality they were being served.

The students said the school was more fun because of the improved quality of food. The video received varied opinions from netizens who questioned their words.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh