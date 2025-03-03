Gabriel Nartey: Security Guard Defies Odds to Graduate from University of Ghana

A young Ghanaian has become an inspiration to many on social media after defying the odds to achieve his dreams

This comes after the young, known as Gabriel Nartey, bagged his first degree from the University of Ghana

Gabrie did several jobs, working as a security guard and as a part-time teacher, to support himself through school

Gabriel Nartey, a young Ghanaian man from a humble beginning, has graduated from the prestigious University of Ghana (UG).

The young man was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Administration (Banking & Finance) at the UG's February 2025 Congregation.

Gabriel Nartey, a security guard defies odds to graduate from the University of Ghana. Photo credit: @EdwardAsare/X.

A post celebrating his achievement on X, indicated that Gabriel faced several financial challenges in his academic journey.

According to the said X post, Gabriel had to combine schooling and working as a night security guard to achieve his dreams of earning a university degree.

"From Level 100 to mid-Level 300, Gabriel worked night shifts as a security guard to afford accommodation near campus and support himself through school. By night, he worked; by day, he studied—often attending lectures and writing exams while battling exhaustion," portions of the X post read.

After working several months as a security guard, the young man, a former student of the Sogakope Senior High School, reportedly lost his job, a situation that made life more difficult for him,

However, after a few months of losing his livelihood, Gabriel secured another job as a part-time teacher to continue his studies in school.

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana addresses the Congregation. Photo credit: Univeristy of Ghana, Legon/Facebook.

Getting to the later part of his tertiary education at the University of Ghana, God came through for Gabriel as he secured a scholarship from some benevolent organisations to continue his studies.

The organisations that supported Gabriel's education are Axis Pensions Trust Ltd., the University of Ghana Sponsorship Scheme, Christ Assembly Worldwide, as well as some generous individuals behind the scenes.

"His journey serves as an inspiration to anyone facing adversity. It is a powerful reminder that no matter how tough the road gets, perseverance and faith can turn challenges into success," the X post further read.

Reactions to Gabriel's inspiring story

Gabriel Nartey's inspiring story has sparked reactions on X, with many Ghanaians sharing their opinions.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@barkervogues said:

"Would love to give him an offer to do his national service at our place."

@NANAKWAKUAGYEI4 also said:

"I went through the same way, but today I'm doing my national service at the ministry of food and agriculture, MOFA in Kumasi BAREKESE."

@JanieJune1 commented:

"Ayekooooo. A role model for his generation. God bless you for your patience, perseverance and resilience. You are made for greatness."

Ghanaian security man bags degree

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Essoun, a Ghanaian security guard at the State Housing Company, earned a degree from the Methodist University Ghana.

The fresh graduate later did his National Service at the same company where he previously worked as a security guard.

Many Ghanaians congratulated the young man and praised the benevolent individual who sponsored his education.

