A Ghanaian mathematics teacher who gained fame for his innovative teaching methods has been transferred to a new school

In a trending video, the young man, who uses songs and dances to make mathematics easy and memorable, bid a tearful farewell to his students

In a heartfelt message, the teacher expressed his gratitude to the school and students, saying they had become like a second family to him

Sir Ola, the Ghanaian mathematics teacher who went viral on social media for his innovative teaching method has reportedly been transferred to a new school.

In an earlier YEN.com.gh report, the Ghanaian teacher had developed a creative way to make complex mathematical concepts easy and memorable for the pupils at Asuogya M/A Basic School.

According to the report, the teacher uses songs and dances to make mathematics relatable and easy for the kids to learn.

However, a video circulating on social media captured Sir Ola telling his students that he had been transferred to a new school.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man was seen saying his final goodbyes to the pupils in an emotionally tense moment.

After announcing to the kids that his time with them had come to an end, they broke down in tears, crying and hoping for a miracle to keep him with them for a few more years.

"After four memorable and amazing years, my journey with Asuogya M/A Basic School comes to an end today. The school that first welcomed me into the teaching fraternity, I'm forever grateful. Seeing my kids break down in tears as I came to bid them a final goodbye... thank you for all the memories, the amazing time we had together. Asuogya is now a second home to me," he said.

Ghanaian react to the teacher's transfer

Some Ghanaians who came across the teacher sharing his final moments with the kids, thronged the comment section to react.

@mamadebz13 said:

"Teaching is meant to be fun and he surely made sure the kids had lots of fun. They should do everything to make him stay. His departure will affect a lot of them."

@korssel_1 also said:

"Teaching in this way really reminds you when you are learning and trying to recall."

@sarahde5067 commented:

"Hmm, wondering why he was transferred? Do teachers get transferred even when school is not on vacation, middle of the term, etc?"

@mays_giant also commented:

"Check his handwriting! Born to impart knowledge. May he excel in all he does."

