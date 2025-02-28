A Ghanaian granny has taken the internet by storm with her impressive rap skills, showcasing her talent in a viral TikTok video

A Ghanaian granny has become an instant internet sensation after displaying her rap skills.

The octogenarian-looking granny, who goes by the stage name Grandma, warmed many hearts on social media with her impressive rap dexterity.

A Ghanaian grandma warms hearts on social media with her impressive rap freestyle.

Jamming to a melodic beat, Grandma delivered a smooth and rhythmic freestyle rap, complete with clever wordplay in the twi language.

In a viral TikTok video, the elderly woman demonstrated her passion and love for contemporary music.

Her display also showed that she was once a vibrant, energetic, and bubbly individual in her heydays.

Although little is known about her personal life, Grandma's rap freestyle suggests that she may have been influenced by Ghanaian hip-hop and highlife.

However, a comment in response to Grandma's viral TikTok video suggested that she may have served as an entertainment prefect during her secondary school days.

Grandma looked visibly excited as she showcased her newly discovered talent amid admiration from netizens.

In another video, grandma was seen vibing with a young man purported to be her grandson.

It's reported that the said young man is her manager and the one behind all her TikTok rap freestyles.

Below is the video of Grandma treating her online followers to some rap freestyle.

Ghanaian grandma's freestyle video goes viral

The freestyle video of the Ghanaian grandma has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions on TikTok.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had garnered over 8,000 likes and 373 comments.

Grandma takes pictures with one of her fans after delivering one of her rap freestyles.

Below are some of the comments in reaction to the video:

@Lil Blinkx 09 said:

"That's is what God can do. God can make you shine at ur oldies age."

@Bansi also said:

"I tap your blessings,I want to be stronger at my old age like you,I happy with my grandchildren."

@Fireman Quophi Emma commented:

"Ablekuma Nana Lace u get your competitor in the music industry wai... come contest with her."

@lizbel bae also commented:

"I seek long live from God for u."

@Kwesi Pampii wrote:

"Granny was an old school entertainment prefect."

Ghanaian grandma displays dance talent

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a free-spirited Ghanaian grandma brought joy to a wedding ceremony after she took the stage to display her dancing skills.

The old woman hopped on Ghanaian music duo, DopeNation's trending song Zomi Zor to dance her heart out.

Granny boogied amid wiggling of her waist, for several minutes, leaving her audience amazed by the energy she exhibited considering her age.

Many netizens who chanced on the old woman's video applauded her effort in the comment section.

