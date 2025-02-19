A Ghanaian philanthropist has put smiles on the faces of some school pupils by providing them with new shoes and sandals

The kids were earlier seen in a viral TikTok video studying in a dilapidated school building without wearing shoes or sandals

This video touched the heart of the philanthropist who decided to be a Good Samaritan to the kids

A Ghanaian philanthropist has spread love to some school pupils by buying them new shoes and sandals.

This gesture was in response to a viral TikTok video that captured the pupils sitting in a dilapidated classroom barefooted and without desks.

A philanthropist buys shoes and sandals for Ghanaian school pupils. Photo credit: @Ghanaian philanthropist/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Upon seeing the viral video, the unnamed Ghanaian philanthropist reached out to the teacher and offered to provide free shoes and sandals for the kids.

In fulfilment of the promise, the Good Samaritan sent money to the teacher to buy shoes for the school pupils.

In a recent TikTok video, the teacher was seen giving each pupil a pair of newly acquired shoes and sandals.

The kids looked visibly excited after receiving the shoes and sandals from their class tutor, courtesy of the Good Samaritan.

The teacher, who was identified on TikTok as @kubyluv7, expressed profound gratitude to the philanthropist for coming to the aid of the kids.

"You are a Godsent to my learners My learners and I are grateful to have you. May God bless you more and more everyday. It's unfortunate you don't want to be tagged God sees," the female teacher wrote in the caption of the video.

Below is a video which captures the mood of the school pupils before and after receiving the new shoes.

Netizens commend the philanthropist.

The philanthropist gesture was commended by many netizens who came across the new TikTok video posted by the female teacher.

YEN.com.gh collated a few reactions to the video below:

@Nanabayin Isaac said:

"Am still praying for a new Samaritan to donate cement for the floor concrete to minimize the dirt on their feet."

@Aaesha also said:

"Omooo God bless the Good Samaritan for us."

@chuckee commented:

"And they’re still gonna write the same BECE with the international schools in Ghana Herh Ghana."

@ab_raham_amofah also commented:

"School children were living in such a deplorable state and akufo addo was extravagantly renting 20,000pound hourly jet."

@mawuliwoodworks wrote:

"They are the type of people who normally become rich in future."

Merdarlock, a Ghanaian philanthropist feeds about 2000 less privileged people on the street. @Merdarlock.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian philanthropist feeds 2000 people

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian philanthropist, known as Merdarlock fed over 2000 people on Boxing Day.

Merdarlock, who is an entrepreneur embarked on an initiative known as the "Feed the Street Mission," to support the less privileged in society

The young entrepreneur distributed packs of food and drinks, essential supplies, and envelopes to some less privileged individuals on the streets of Accra.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian philanthropist said his Feed the Street Mission was his unique way of giving back to society and will be held twice every year.

