Bishop Sam Owusu, the leader of Pottersville Church International has made a rallying cry to Christians in Ghana regarding the controversial National Cathedral project.

The revered man of God, while preaching to his congregants, expressed unhappiness that despite the monies pumped into the construction of the National Cathedral, the project had stalled.

He said that looking at the Christian population in Ghana, raising funds to build the National Cathedral without government support should not be a difficult task to accomplish.

Offering remedial solutions, Bishop Sam Owusu suggested that Christians could donate monthly or annually to the National Cathedral, hoping that the project would be completed within five to ten years.

"If you look at the National Cathedral where people have squandered 58 million cedis. All Christians should contribute and build it. The last time Christians were called for a meeting, we had to go to the Conference Center. If we had our own place, wouldn't it be nice? If we had a place like the National Cathedral, where we pray as Christians, would this be bad?"

"The vision is good, but the implementers are bad. Let us sideline the implementers and ignore the state funding associated with it. The church can come together and say that once in a year or month, every Christian should give GHȼ5. Assuming we have three million people, and if each one is given GHȼ5, how much will we generate in a year? Afterwards, we give ourselves five to ten years and see if we cannot build the National Cathedral."

He made this statement after President John Mahama cut sod for the construction of the Hajj Village.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps reacts to Bishop Sam Owusu's advise

Many Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video shared vared opinions with many disagreeing with him on his proposal.

KINGDOM FIRST indicated:

"The sad thing is that, while the chief Imam was donating to the cathedral, we Christians were seriously talking against the project."

Upendu stated:

"We have about 4 self-acclaimed big pastors in Ghana who are strong NDC members. So they didn't want to support and never supported that idea just to make NPP unpopular, and they succeeded."

5:30 pm added:

"They didn't chop the money oo tom.....a lot of Ghanaians don't even know the real issue about the cathedral.We just go about what we have heard from the NDC."

Gideon Empire_Gh added:

"They asked the church to contribute, but most of the church did not."

BOSS OF THE WEST wrote:

"If Mahama has any respect for Christians and for that matter Ghanaians he should abandon the idea of building the Hajj Village Otherwise the Ndc will."

Committee to probe National Cathedral project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Parliament had formed a committee to probe the National Cathedral Project.

The probe comes after a motion was filed by the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and six other NDC MPs.

The Second Deputy Speaker was concerned that too much money had been spent on the project with little results.

