Mr Happiness has raised eyebrows after he called out President John Mahama over his decision to cut sod for the construction of the Hajj Village

In a video, he stressed that the Hajj Village was not a priority and called on Mahama to resolve the tidal waves affecting the people of Ketu South

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the concerns of Mr Happiness

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian-turned-Dutch social commentator Kofi Gabs has waded into the argument surrounding the ongoing construction of the Hajj Village.

This comes after he took to TikTok to share his disappointment in President John Mahama for cutting the sod for the project.

Ghanaian social media commentator voices his disapprovals over plans by President Mahama to construct the Hajj Village. Photo credit: @kofigabs/TikTok @John Dramani Mahama/Facebook

Source: UGC

Looking visibly displeased, Kofi Gabs, also known as Mr Happiness, opined that although the Hajj Village was important, it should not be treated as a priority.

He said there were other pressing issues, such as the completion of the sea defence project, that needed urgent attention as many people in Ketu South had been affected by the tidal waves.

"Mr President John Dramini Mahama, the people at Ketu South, it is a priority, the need sea defence. Those people queued and voted massively for that is why you are the President but you have ignored and instead you've gone cut sod for Hajj Village. This is about people's faith. It is important, but it is not a priority. Tell me what is the difference between the National Cathedral and the Hajj Village. This is not a priority. This can never be a priority for a Ghana. You came, you are not two months in office meanwhile, the Hajj Village is your priority."

President Mahama's decision to cut sod for the construction of Hajj Village draws criticisms from Mr Happiness. Photo credit: @kofigabs/TikTok @Sheikh Abdul Malik Maiga GH/Facebook

Source: Facebook

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4,000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mr Happiness' remarks about the Hajj Village

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video gave varying opinions regarding the building of the Hajj Village for pilgrims.

Abdul-Aziz Issah408 indicated:

"Hajj village is important too and a priority for Muslims. The national cathedral is a problem because it was someone’s pledge to God and a promise not to use taxpayer money. 53 million wasted."

OfficialEveco stated:

"Master one before two. Why are you rushing the man?"

Yussif Abdul Razak added:

"I like you, but I disagree with you this time. It’s one step at a time. Everything is planned"

Otunba indicated:

"Hajj village is being built by the Muslim community. It was initiated by Bawumia before he lost power. Jdm was only invited to be part of the delayed sod cutting ceremony."

kwabenaboyka7 wrote:

"Mr man, please relax for him, okay he can’t just get up and do something, and why would you criticize the president for this and not the Mp there?? Do we even know if Mr president has seen this."

President Mahama plans to airlift 5,000 pilgrims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the government has announced that he will fly 5,000 pilgrims from Ghana to Mecca for the Hajj in 2025.

The President said this at the sod-cutting ceremony for the new Hajj Village on Friday, February 28.

He emphasised the government's commitment to making sure the pilgrimage process runs smoothly.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh