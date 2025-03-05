A Ghanaian mother woke up at 4 in the morning to prepare fufu and soup for her son to take to school and enjoy as lunch

Karen Kane said her son's school was commemorating Ghana's Independence Day and was to dress traditionally and bring local meals

Social media users who saw her post commended Karen Kane for giving in to her son's demand despite the work it required

A Ghanaian woman shared her experience on a morning when her son asked for a local meal as his lunch for school.

Karen Kane explained that his son’s school celebrated Ghana’s Independence Day on March 5, 2025, and each class in the school was to represent a region.

In a Facebook post, Karen Kane said her son’s class was representing the Ashanti region. They were tasked to dress like Ashanti people and bring food peculiar to the tribe.

“Today is the Ghana Independence Day celebration at my son’s school and his class is representing the Ashanti Region. So they had to bring food to school.”

Karen Kane said her son said he would take fufu to school and as a sweet mother she decided to prepare the meal for him.

She woke up at 4 in the morning to remove her soup from the freezer to thaw and also make neat fufu for her son.

“So I was up at 4 am diving deep into the freezer to bring out soup and making neat fufu (God bless Despite) for my slave master.”

Ghana gained its independence on March 6, 1957. Many schools mark the day on March 5 because the actual day is observed as a national holiday.

Children are asked to bring things that depict their Ghanaian identity and share the country’s story.

Karen Kane’s son dressed in a shirt and wrapped a kente cloth the traditional way. He wore a bead to adorn his attire.

Fufu is a pounded meal found in West African cuisine. It is a Twi word that originates from the Akans in Ghana. It is enjoyed with different kinds of soups.

Netizens applaud mum for her sacrifice

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from the post shared by Karen Kane on Facebook. Read them below:

Sandra Awiniman Akudugu said:

“This boy loves fufu😂😂.”

Angel Baidoo wrote:

“Awww so cute, Sis nie,🥰😍.”

Fafa Love said:

“These little ones and their cuteness een.”

Nel Michee asked:

“I thought his favorite was banku?😜.”

Leticia Adzomani wrote:

“But mummy Asante fuo don't put on a shirt with their kente cloth oooo.”

Karen Kane responded:

“Leticia Adzomani the chest under the cloth di3 we had to cover it small 🤣🤣🤣.”

Nancy O. Akoto said:

“Nkwan b3n nono.”

