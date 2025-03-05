When Emmanuel Ayensu Obeng was growing up, his family experienced financial difficulties making things harder for him and his kin

At a later stage in life, he embarked on selling tomatoes and other jobs to help the family. Fast forward, he now works as a CCTV installation expert with decent income

Emmanuel Ayensu Obeng is the owner of Ayensu1 Electronics located at Tema in the Greater Accra region.

While narrating his life story, Emmanuel detailed that he moved from Accra New Town to live with his uncle in Tema because of the financial difficulties his family was experiencing.

Emmanuel Ayensu Obeng says he used to sell tomatoes in Tema to raise money for his upkeep but now works as a CCTV expert.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Emmanuel said he had to sell tomatoes and other things before he could eat.

“I came to Tema in 1995 to live with my uncle. Things were tough. Everybody knows me in Tema Community Seven. I used to hawk tomatoes in the neighbourhood.”

Emmanuel went to a second-cycle school in Ada to acquire his Secondary education. After completing his school, he came back to Tema to start life.

“After my second-cycle education in Ada, I came to learn a trade in Tema. My boss, Bro Kwame taught me everything I know. “

"So after seven years with my boss, I told him I want to set up my own thing. When I started business, things did not go as expected but I did not give up. I noticed that technology kept improving so I studied how to work on CCTVs on YouTube and TikTok,” he added.

Emmanuel got his first job to fix a CCTV at a spraying company. However, after fixing the gadget he could not configure the settings.

He indicated that he called someone who asked for money to teach him. He added the configuration knowledge to what he already knew and has been growing slowly since then.

A Ghanaian woman sorts her tomatoes in a local Ghanaian market.

Emmanuel said he can fix all forms of security cameras and get several contracts.

He added that the job has become his source of income.

“I used my proceeds from this business to marry. It is out of the same business I pay my rent and take care of my family.”

Netizens praise tomato seller turned CCTV technician

@charlesawuahsenior6333 said:

“This CCTV business really helped me and I was able to secure a lot from it 💯💯.”

@HelenaTeyegh wrote:

“I get joy when I see people flourishing in their businesses back home.”

@WelcometoGhana247 said:

“He is making so much sense. Excellent job DJ Nyame.”

@ibrailia9952 wrote:

“Ayensu I love the guy I have been watching him all the time.”

@Great_Pablo_Escobar said:

“Dj Nyaami you're fantastic....Nice interview....Ghanaians are not lazy but the leader's in the country.”

@jacobowusu491 wrote:

“DJ can you get me his number. Will like to do business with him. Will like to transport CCTV equipment, texecom and others. Thank you.”

