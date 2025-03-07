A young Ghanaian boy mesmerised netizens after a video of him leading his school's Independence Day parade surfaced online

The young man energetically led his schoolmates to march, but was later seen looking helpless with his hands on his head

His reaction triggered an uproar of laughter among netizens who expressed their views in the comments section of the post

An adorable young boy has warmed hearts after a video of him leading his school parade during Ghana's 68th Independence anniversary.

Dressed neatly in his school uniform, the young boy showed remarkable composure and leadership as he guided his fellow pupils during the procession, proving that even at a young age, the spirit of patriotism is alive and well.

Young boy impresses as he leads his school's parade. Image source: Adwoa faith four

Source: TikTok

The footage, which has been widely shared on platforms like TikTok, and X shows the boy marching in perfect rhythm while some students behind him carried his school’s placard.

His enthusiasm, coupled with his serious dedication to the role, has melted hearts across the country.

However, after the young man warmed hearts with his performance, he was later spotted standing helpless with both hands on his head, as if in despair.

Many Ghanaians who came across the video could not hide their joy, leaving positive comments praising the young leader.

Watch the video below:

Ghana turns 68

Ghana marked its 6th Independence anniversary on March 6, 2025. The day was commemorated with a small event at the presidency, unlike previous years where grand parades were held for the celebration.

The government, before the event, explained that it was aimed at cutting costs and saving the country huge sums that would have been wasted on the event.

The "small" Independence Day event at the Presidency was attended by past and present state dignitaries including former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President John Agyekum Kuffour, etc.

Some schools also commemorated the day in their way by organising parades.

