A Ghanaian woman has expressed unhappiness with the change in venue for the Independence Day celebrations from Independence Square to Jubilee House.

The woman dressed up and went to the Independence Square, anticipating being part of Ghana’s 68th Independence Day celebration.

Ghanaian lady shares her frustration after learning the venue for the Independence Day celebration had been changed from Independence Square to Jubilee House.

However, the event did not take place in Osu but rather at the Jubilee House in Cantonment.

In a video on X, the woman said Independence Day must be celebrated at the Independence Square and not at the Jubilee House or anywhere else.

“When it is Independence Day, it must be celebrated here (Independence Square). I don’t see why it must be celebrated at the Jubilee House no matter the economic situation. I am very disappointed. I thought they were doing it here but when I got here there were few people here. Even if they don’t do it here they must do something here.”

The woman was wearing an African print with green organza fabric as her sleeves. She had a face painting beneath her eyeglasses.

When asked if she knew there was a venue change, the lady said even though she overheard someone talk about it she did not take it seriously.

According to President John Dramani Mahama, the relocation of the Independence Day celebration to the Jubilee House was to cut down costs.

John Dramani Mahama is the President of the Republic of Ghana. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Speaking during the celebration President Mahama said they received a budget of GH¢20 million to organise the Independence Day parade at the Independence Square.

By organising it at the Jubilee House the President indicated that they saved 95% of the estimated cost.

Netizens disagree with woman on Independence celebration

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@askghmedia said:

“She evidently never heard about any news on the relocation 😄.”

@Lechiboroni wrote:

“Y3 b3 hw3! they act like sheep but ironically they’re wolves 😒🫱🏾‍🫲🏿.”

@GhanaSocialUni said:

“I’ve been saying this since day 1 .. the NDC just destroyed a legacy we’ve held high since 1957 for some joke at the Flagstaff House saying it’s expensive .. Sammy Gyamfi and others are taking 50k a month but our Independence Day which you can streamline is where u draw the line?🤡.”

@eazi_mony wrote:

“In the last 4years it wasn’t held there why is she now complaining.”

@bryte_bell said:

“She should match around and do eyes right 🌚 when she is tired she can go home 🤷‍♂️.”

@Richmillie0007 wrote:

“Who cares about her she feels? Every Ghanaian owes over Ghs 21,000 that’s why.”

@solomon89529739 said:

“Nothing stops her from jubilations at the independent square, she should organize the celebration and I will join her. Life shouldn’t be that difficult.”

