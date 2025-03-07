A young street boy's dream came true when his celebrity icon, Shatta Wale, followed him on TikTok after a chance encounter on the streets of Accra.

The boy had shared a video of their encounter, which caught Shatta Wale's attention, prompting him to leave a comment and follow the boy's page

Overjoyed by the gesture, the boy took to social media to express his gratitude and hope for a future face-to-face conversation with his idol

A young street boy has taken to social media to celebrate after his celebrity icon, Shatta Wale, followed him on TikTok.

The young man recently had a chance encounter with Shatta Wale, the Ghanaian dancehall star, on the streets of Accra riding in his newly acquired Rolls-Royce.

A street boy jubilates after Shatta Wale followed him social media. Photo credit: @shattawalenima/IG & @koofy_1TikTok.

Source: UGC

Overwhelmed with joy, the boy, identified as Koofy, began dancing and singing Shatta Wale's praises, much to the amusement of onlookers.

Following this, he proceeded to social media to share the video of the encounter with Shatta Wale, whom he referred to as his "Godfather."

The video went viral, sparking reactions from many on TikTok, including the Ghanaian dancehall star, who proceeded to leave a message in the comments.

Shatta Wale, the Ghanaian dancehall star, recently acquire a new Rolls Royce. Photo credit: @shattawalenima/IG.

Source: Instagram

When the street boy received the notification that his celebrity icon had commented on his post and followed his page, he was overjoyed, jubilating over the development.

In a video circulating on TikTok, Koofy looked visibly excited as he showed Shatta Wale's comment on his phone to his followers.

He further expressed profound gratitude to his celebrity icon and said that he hoped to have a face-to-face conversation with him someday.

"My Godfather come repost am, wey he comment on the video. He has also followed me, an ordinary me. Shatta is an angel sent from above, an angel sent from above to rescue we the street boys. I want to meey my Godfather one-on-one," he said.

Netizens react to the street boys video

Many netizens who came across the street boy's video took to the comment section to react.

Below are some of the comments in reaction to the video:

@solomonlamptey366 said:

"Captain Caesar is looking for you oo search for him,he promise to give you 500 cedis."

@GOD CAN also said:

"Wake be free spirited that be why he Dey see progress in his life let’s all learn that and we will be blessed."

@Spartan commented:

"Person wey no relevant again dey follow you and ya Dey happy, ur shame dey shame me.'

@Bra Kobby also commented:

"God gave you the opportunity to meet him but you let him go."

Shatta Wale sprays cash on street boys

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale stepped out in style with Rolls Royce.

In a viral video, the musician popped his head out of his vehicle's sunroof and threw bundles of cash into a large crowd that had gathered.

The fans, including Koofy, haggle among themselves to pick the cedi notes sprayed by the Ghanaian dancehall star.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Salifu Bagulube Moro, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh