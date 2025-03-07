Ghana commemorated its 68th Independence anniversary on March 6, 2025, reflecting on its journey from struggle to sovereignty

The day was celebrated with a "small" event at the Jubilee House, where past and present state dignitaries met to reflect on the country's journey since Independence

A group of Ghanaian students also decided to mark the day their way by rocking beautiful locally made outfits

The students from various schools rocked their school's house dresses made from African print fabrics.

Photos shared on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), showed students stepping out in colourful Ghanaian fabrics, confidently blending education with culture.

The idea of wearing traditional clothes in school, even for a day, triggered admiration, curiosity, and playful envy from neighbours like Nigeria.

Once the pictures hit the internet, Nigerians couldn’t hold back their thoughts. From playful jabs to genuine admiration, the comments flooded in.

Some Nigerians even suggested adopting the same practice back home, praising the unique way Ghana uses fashion to honour tradition and build national pride.

To clear the air, some Ghanaians in the comments clarified that these outfits aren’t worn as daily school uniforms.

Instead, they are proudly displayed during special occasions like Visiting Saturdays, Sunday services, and cultural events.

See the post below:

