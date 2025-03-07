Asian Man Amazes Ghanaians by Speaking Fluent Twi at UK African Market

A video of an Asian man speaking fluent twi at an African market in Brixton, London, has left many Ghanaians in awe

A video of an Asian man speaking twi at an African market in Brixton, London, in the United Kingdom has left many Ghanaians in awe.

In the video, the Asian man, a foodstuff trader, is seen effortlessly conversing with a woman in the local Ghanaian language.

His impressive linguistic skills left the woman, a Ghanaian, expressing surprise and admiration for his fluency.

The Asian man and his Ghanaian customer haggled over which foodstuff she wanted for several minutes in the twi language.

"Which of the onions do you want?" he asked.

When the woman responded that she preferred the white onions and some cassava, the man gave a sharp response that left her in stitches, laughing hard at his reply.

Brixton is a very popular suburb in London with many Ghanaian residents. It is, therefore, not surprising that the Asian man could express himself fluently in the local Ghanaian language.

Reactions to the Asian man's video

His ability to speak Twi, a language native to the Ashanti tribe of Ghana, has earned him praise and admiration from Ghanaianson social media.

The video has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from Ghanaians on TikTok.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@BAB said:

"For Brixton, don’t underestimate them ooo. They understand and know the twi very well."

@GAUCHO FASHION CITY also said:

"See how you are laughing after "de3 okyer3" hope you keep same energy when kejetia women say so."

@Nana Obuabasa commented:

"And you are in Ghana laughing at me for speaking Twi... wo yɛ aboa wae. meyɛ Asante nii, Twi ne me kasa."

Ms Adomah Frimpong also commented:

"I remember one time I was gossiping about one of them in twi and he literally understood and replied to me."

Asian man speaks twi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that A Ghanaian man abroad got pleasantly surprised after he heard an Asian man speak fluent twi right beside him.

Speaking in a TikTok video, the white man explained he learned how to speak the language due to his association with the Church of Pentecost

Many netizens who reacted to the video commended the Obroni for his fluency when it comes to the Twi language.

