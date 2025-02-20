An Asian man in Ghana has gone viral on social media for enthusiastically enjoying a bowl of fufu and singing KiDi's "Lomo Lomo" song

The video, which showcases Yaw's cultural appreciation and love for Ghanaian cuisine, has sparked a lively discussion on TikTok

The Asian man is a businessman who has been living in Ghana for many years, with investment in the Ashanti Region

An Asian man who relocated to Africa for business seems to be having a good time in Ghana.

In a video circulating on social media, the Asian is seen enthusiastically enjoying a large bowl of fufu and light soup at a local restaurant.

A Chinese man goes viral for enjoying fufu while singing KiDi’s Lomo Lomo. Photo credit: yawnamingo.jp.gh/TikTok.

While enjoying his meal, the Asian man, who has adopted the Ghanaian name Yaw, was also seen jamming to KiDi's song 'Lomo Lomo'.

Yaw, who has been singing the lyrics of the 2024 hit song word for word, showcases his love for Ghanaian culture and cuisine.

The Asian man, a businessman, has been living and working in the Ashanti Region of Ghana for several years now.

A large bowl of the popular Ghanaian fufu and light soup with assorted proteins. Photo credit: UGC.

He appears to have developed a strong taste for local cuisines, particularly fufu and light soup.

In the caption of the video, Yaw indicates that his favourite Ghanaian food is the famous fufu and light soup.

"Fufuo deɛ wonya ooo, herrrrrr! Ghana." he wrote.

Below is the trending video of the Asian man enjoying his bowl of fufu and singing KiDi's song:

Asian man becomes an internet sensation

The Asian man’s infectious energy and love for all things Ghanaian have made him an instant internet sensation

His latest video has gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians praising him for immersing himself in the culture.

Below are some of the comments:

@Royal Emgrate said:

"Ghana is the only place for human beings to live ,any other place is a market place."

@ella_the_creator also said:

To be honest, Ghana is the best place to live, it’s so peaceful, entertaining and beautiful. (but only after you’ve gathered money though because the economy isn’t good saa."

@bara bam commented:

"Looks like a highly educated intel officer. Great blending and perfect colouring. Excellent! perhaps operating in the mining areas."

@Emmanuel Fiifi also said:

"Because of Ghanaian food, am not sure wɔfa Yaw will go to his country for even vacation."

@Nelia A wrote:

"Arigato.... @official Yaw Namingo I'll let my dad meet you next month when he's in GH just to hear ya'll speak Japanese We love u too much."

Man prepares Ghanaian food for Chinese friends

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a young man treated his Chinese friends to sumptuous Ghanaian food.

In a viral TikTok video, the Ghanaian man was cooking kokonte for the Chinese nationals at what looked like a construction site.

While busily steering the kokonte in the cooking pot, the Chinese men were also spotted stocking the fire.

Netizens who came across the video shared mixed reactions, with many praising the Ghanaian man for being a good host.

