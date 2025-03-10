Ghanaian Woman 'Swims' In Money At A Funeral, Viral Video Excites Many
A funeral meant for mourning took an unexpected turn when two Ghanaian women turned the event into a lively celebration, dancing and spraying cash on each other.
In the trending footage, one of the women can be seen energetically dancing while her friend joyfully sprays her with money.
In Ghana, funerals often blend mourning with celebration, as families honour the lives of their loved ones with music, dance, and displays of wealth.
However, moments like these continue to trigger debates about the evolving nature of funeral traditions.
The women's excitement escalated when one of them dramatically fell to the ground, seemingly "swimming" in the piles of cash scattered around.
The extravagant display left onlookers in awe as they watched the pair revel in the moment.
Watch the video below:
Social media users have reacted strongly to the video, with opinions divided on the appropriateness of such celebrations at a funeral.
While some praised the women for bringing joy to what is often a sorrowful occasion, others criticized their actions as disrespectful.
Source: YEN.com.gh
