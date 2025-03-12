Social activist Ralph St Williams has been released following his arrest on Tuesday, March 11, 2025

St Williams, a leading member of the Fix The Country movement, was arrested after a confrontation with Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah

A video which emerged showed the social activist interacting with the MP after his release and refusing to take money from him

Fix The Country activist Ralph St Williams has been released from police custody following his arrest earlier on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

St Williams, a leading member of the group, found himself on the wrong side of the law following his appearance in Parliament for the 2025 budget reading.

He was arrested after engaging in a confrontation with New Patritoic Party (NPP) MP Stephen Amoah.

Police releases Ralph St Williams after Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah caused his arrest. Photo source: @1957news

Stephen Amoah, who represents the people of Nhiayeso in Parliament, arrived to witness the 2025 budget reading when suddenly, Ralph approached him.

Ralph St Williams accosts Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah

After approaching the MP, the Fix the Country activist took out his phone to record the MP and started confronting him over issues in his constituency.

According to Ralph, he visited the MP's constituency a day before the budget reading and was appalled.

He claimed the constituency is saddled with a lot of challenges which need urgent attention, however, the MP has been in office for eight years without addressing them. He mentioned poor roads, poor living conditions of residents, etc.

St Williams arrested over Stephen Amoah confrontation

Hours after the incident and the budget reading, Ralph St Williams was apprehended by the police.

In a video posted on social media, he is seen in a car believed to be a police vehicle. He explains that he had been picked up for his confrontation with the Nhyiaeso MP. He said Stephen Amoah caused his arrest because of the harmless questions he asked. He described the arrest as unfair.

Ralph St Williams released after arrest

Not long after the news of his arrest emerged, Ralph St Williams was released from the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.

Another video which emerged online showed the young man on the premises of the police command interacting with Stephen Amoah, who had come to write his statement.

After a brief conversation with the Nhyiaeso MP, St Williams refused money which was offered to him by the MP.

He noted that the money was not enough for anything, while the MP indicated that he was taking it back if he [Ralph] did not want it anymore as he had requested.

Stephen Amoah, popularly known as Sticka, explained that he made a complaint to the police because he felt assaulted and threatened by Ralph St. Williams confrontation.

Watch the video of St Williams' release below;

Later, the young man was spotted moving out of the police's premises after his release. He downplayed the Nhyiaeso MP's claims of threats, saying he could not have threatened the lawmaker.

Watch his video below:

