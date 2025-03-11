2025 Budget: Fix The Country's Ralph St Williams Arrested Over Stephen Amoah Confrontation
- Fix The Country activist Ralph St Williams has been arrested over a confrontation between his Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah
- St Williams accosted the NPP MP in Parliament while on his way for the reading of the 2025 budget statement
- Hours after the budget reading, the leading member of the Fix The Country Movement was picked up following a report by the MP
Social activist Ralph St Williams has found himself on the wrong side of the law following his appearance in Parliament for the 2025 budget reading.
St Williams has reportedly been arrested for engaging in a confrontation with New Patritoic Party (NPP) MP Stephen Amoah.
Stephen Amoah, who represents the people of Nhiayeso in Parliament, arrived to witness the 2025 budget reading when suddenly, Ralph approached him.
Ralph St Williams accosts Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah
After approaching the MP, the Fix The Country activist took out his phone to record the MP and started confronting him over issues in his constituency.
According to Ralph, he visited the MP's constituency a day before the budget reading and was appalled.
He claimed the constituency is saddled with a lot of challenges which need urgent attention, however, the MP has been in office for eight years without addressing them. He mentioned poor roads, poor living conditions of residents, etc.
St Williams arrested over Stephen Amoah confrontation
Hours after the incident and the budget reading, Ralph St Williams was apprehended by the police.
In a video sighted on social media, he was in a car believed to be a police vehicle. He explained that he had been picked up for his confrontation with the Nhyiaeso MP.
According to him, Stephen Amoah caused his arrest because of the harmless questions he asked. He described the arrest as unfair.
Watch the video below:
Ralph St Williams' Fix The Country colleague, Oliver Barker-Vormawor reacted to the news of the arrest, indicating that St Williams had been taken to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.
See Barker-Vormawor's post on Facebook below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
