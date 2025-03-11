Ex-president Nana Akufo-Addo danced heartily in church when he attended the Remembrance Service of J.B. Danquah

The service was held at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church at Kyebi in the Eastern Region on Sunday, March 9, 2025

Social media users thronged the comment section of the video post to share varied opinions on his dance moves

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo showed his amazing dance moves at a church service in his hometown Kyebi, in the Eastern Region.

He attended the 60th Remembrance Service of statesman, scholar, and lawyer, John Boakye Danquah, popularly referred to as J.B. Danquah, at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church at Kyebi on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Former president Akufo-Addo dances joyfully in church. Photo credit: nakufoaddo

The ex-president went with his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo. They were welcomed and ushered in by the Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

In a video shared on Instagram, Nana Akufo-Addo moved from the front pew to dance as the choir sang. He was not wearing his iconic glasses and this caught the attention of netizens who watched the video.

After he moved from his pew, Nana Akufo-Addo danced alongside a woman who was in a black and white cloth.

He danced to towards the altar as the old women sitting in front cheered him on. Nana Akufo-Addo’s reaction showed that he loved the song that was being sang at that moment.

After dancing for a while and receiving cheers from the congregation, Nana Addo walked back to his seat to join his wife. The congregation sat for the service to continue.

Nana Akufo-Addo waved and smiled at a few people after taking his seat for the service to continue.

After the service there was a reception for all attendees of the event which Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife attended.

The Minority Leader also took the stage at the reception singing with the invited choir of the day.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Akufo-Addo's dance moves

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @the1957news on Instagram. Read them below:

Preciousmyglad said:

“The one and only Addo Dee 🔥❤️.”

Barimagadoni wrote:

“Still the guyest 😂❤️🙌.”

Yeboah2232 said:

“80 years old and still strong 💪...... God, please let me get there and beyond 👏🙌.”

Fidemkitchenwareshomeessential wrote:

“Addo show boy 😍❤️.”

Amuzuselasi said:

“Guy Guyest 💕 ❤️.”

Sammyoboy12 wrote:

“Nana Addo loves this song 🎵.”

Qweku_little said:

“Nana was like “okay hold my beer “❤️🔥😂.”

B.b2870 wrote:

“Where is his chair? So he could do away with the chair.”

Jojoarthur_ said:

“Your man like then boys wey them nor they sing for school shouting nkoaaa and they move with the groove🤣💔.”

Awura.afia wrote:

“His steeze and composure🔥❤️😇.”

Adutwumwaa1957 said:

“Addo D and guy guy the old dey feel him rough.”

Akufo-Addo returns to Jubilee House

YEN.com.gh reported that on Thursday, March 6, 2025, former President Nana Akufo-Addo returned to the Jubilee House.

This was the first time he came back there after handing over power to President John Mahama on January 7, 2025.

The former president was spotted exchanging pleasantries with John Agyekum Kufuor, Haruna Iddrisu and others after he arrived at the event.

