Media and internet personality Kwame Oboadie aka the Fufuologist has flown out of the country to the UK

Since his arrival in the UK, the media personality has consistently documented and shared his moments abroad on social media

A video of him paying his respects to veteran Ghanaian vlogger and content creator London Capo Cheerz has popped up online

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Media personality and online influencer, Kwame Oboadie was recently spotted in the UK.

Kwame Oboadie hails London Capo Cheerz after visiting London. Photo source: KwameOboadie, YouTube/LondonCapoCheerz

Source: Instagram

The social media comic star is known for his appetite-inducing content about his favourite meal, Fufu and his intriguing short skits online.

Kwame first announced his presence in the UK with a video of him lamenting about the freezing winter weather.

Freezing temperatures and snow are common in London, especially in the winter when the weather conditions can fall between a range of 48°F (9°C) and 41°F (5°C).

That notwithstanding, Kwame has visited several London sites including Buckingham Palace.

Kwame Oboadie hails Don Capo Cheerz

At Buckingham Palace, Kwame Oboadie shared a video eulogising ace Ghanaian vlogger and content creator popularly known as Don Capo Cheerz.

The veteran became a viral sensation in the early days of the social media era. His mission is to showcase London to Ghanaians back home positioning the UK city as a desirable tourist destination for many of his fans.

Don Capo Cheerz was beloved for his compelling oratory skills akin to many men based in Kumasi, where he was from.

According to Kwame Oboadie, he was a village boy who got the privilege to watch some of Don Capo Cheerz's videos. The content inspired his journey into content creation and the desire to see London someday.

The fufuologist hailed Don Capo Cheerz for his impact and referenced the new crop of Ghanaian content creators who have resorted to insults and negative commentaries about the country and its people.

Kwame Oboadie's gesture towards Capo Cheerz has refueled conversations about the ace vlogger and his whereabouts.

In the last two years, YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon issued a public request to meet Capo Cheerz but only got a private phone call indicating that the renowned viral star has chosen to live his life away from the limelight.

Reactions to Kwame Oboadie's love for Don Capo Cheerz

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwame Oboadie's video honouring Don Capo Cheerz.

I’m just a girl 🌸🌺🩷❤️💛💜 said:

"You just reminded me of Don Capo Cheers. Where is he now?"

Meff wrote:

"I love London😂😂😂 London is fresh 😂😂😂😂in Don Capo Cheers voice..I used to watch his videos...good old days 🥰🥰😂😂😂."

KWAMENA remarked:

"Yh Don Capo inspired many of us who loved to explore."

Amponsah Tabiri noted:

"The original Don Capo Cheers… the best to ever do it."

jayyderby added:

"Don Capo Cheers is the legend when it comes to touring the UK ! The internet was a safe space back then."

Kwame Obaodie chills with Jackie Appiah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Oboadie had taken Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah on a fufu date in Kumasi.

The date was a sponsored promotional drive for a food product, with the actress and the content creator as ambassadors.

The duo indulged in other activities at the restaurant, including feeding fish in a pond.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh