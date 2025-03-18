Ghanaian herbalist and TikToker, SO Herbal has been dragged to court by a former Member of Parliament

The former MP is demanding GH¢5 million compensation for derogatory remarks allegedly made against her by SO Herbal

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions with many claiming that this would serve as a lesson to SO Herbal

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular TikToker and CEO of SO Herbal, Sophia Ocansey, has been sued by a former Member of Parliament for Akrpong Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei.

Nana Ama Dokua who previously served as former deputy Minister under the erstwhile Akufo-Addo regime, has dragged the TikToker to court for defamation and is demanding a compensation of GH¢5 million.

Former MP Ama Dokua drags SO Herbal to court. Image source: Nana Ama Dokua, SO Herbal

Source: Facebook

According to a TV3 news report, SO Herbal on various TikTok live sessions made false claims about the former minister, prompting her legal action.

Ama Dokua explained that SO during her two TikTok live sessions called her a thief and also described her as a nonentity, without any trigger. Ama claims SO by her actions, has tarnished her image and subjected her to public ridicule.

She is therefore demanding a huge sum of money and an apology for the unsavoury remarks made against her.

Portions of a writ of summons sighted by YEN.com.gh stated that:

“Defendant during some of these live sessions and videos circulating online, made untrue, false, malicious, vexatious, defamatory and unfounded statements against the plaintiff purposefully geared towards damaging and tarnishing the hard-won reputation of the plaintiff which statements in fact have damaged the reputation of the plaintiff."

Ama further explained that in January and February 2025, SO Herbal in two of her TikTok live sessions, defamed her by broadcasted and published defamatory words.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh