Afia Schwarzenegger has criticised Afua Asantewaa over her recent complaint regarding the low financial gains from her Guinness World Records singing marathon attempt

The controversial actress and social media personality was unhappy with Afua's remarks and stated that she came off as entitled

Afia Schwar questioned why she wanted to profit from the singathon and tagged her as someone desperate for fame

Controversial Ghanaian actress and social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has criticised Afua Asantewaa Aduonum over her recent complaints about the lack of financial gains from her Guinness World Records singing marathon attempt.

Afia Schwarzenegger was unhappy with Afua’s comments, stating that she sounded entitled. She questioned why Afua expected to make money from the event and described her as someone desperate for fame.

Afua Asantewaa’s singing marathon was one of the most talked-about events during Ghana’s 2023 December celebrations.

The challenge, which lasted over three days, attracted massive attention, with several celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown and Shatta Wale, showing up to support her.

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was then the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, also visited the venue.

The involvement of these high-profile personalities led to speculation that Afua had received government support and financial rewards.

However, she recently denied these claims, saying she did not benefit as much as people assumed. She explained that rumours about receiving a V8 luxury car and other gifts from the government were false.

Afua stated that the only thing she got from the former vice president was medicine for her sore throat, which she has kept as a souvenir. She also divulged that while some people made personal donations in her name, she never received them directly.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Afua Asantewaa banter stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

i_am_dufie said:

"Don’t mind Afua even chef smith is not coughing.😂"

portiabliss9 commented:

"The Go and down 😂😂 can't stop laughing."

ednanaalomiley said:

"How many times can i like a post? The go and sit down is not loud enough ahhh."

Her Excellency Everg LilyAmon said:

"Asem ooo this will spoil her brand and name she has made for herself. Asem oooo because her explanation about team and stuff made her a liar."

frema_akowua commented:

"She is greedy that is why she has turned this singathon to yearly event."

kelewele23 said:

"This isn’t even about NPP or NDC, the lady is just ungrateful and she feels entitled😒.".

Lovely wrote:

"I don't get Efua, whats wrong with her. Why is she lying? She is bringing enemies for herself ooo. If she thinks she will get favours from NDC for lying. NDC will not mind her and NPP will be back."

