Ali is a Ghanaian man who lives in Italy and has decided not to let his wife join him abroad when he gets married

The man said based on what he has seen other women do to their partners abroad he would rather sponsor his relatives to join him

Several social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on Ali's perspective

A Ghanaian living in Italy said he would not sponsor his wife to join him abroad but would rather help his family and friends travel out of Ghana.

Ali said some of his friends who married women from Ghana and brought them abroad are stressing the men out.

Ali tells DJ Nyaami why he would not sponsor his wife to join him abroad when he marries.

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Ali said even though he is still single, marriage is not on his mind.

“I am not married yet, but marriage is not my priority now. Some of my friends who went to marry and brought their wives here are now frustrated and drunkards.”

“As for me before I marry and bring my wife to join me abroad then I should have brought all my friends and family here before she comes,” he added.

When asked if he would prefer to marry a white lady, Ali said his mother had cautioned him against marrying a non-Ghanaian. He added that because of the love he has for his aging mother he prefers to please her.

He recounted an ordeal where he nearly married a Ghanaian lady whose plan was to divorce him after he took her to Italy.

“I won’t marry a white lady only because my mother would not support it. I got a woman in Ghana and nearly married her but her intentions were not right. I found out she wanted to bring her to Italy then she would divorce me. Immediately I got to know I ended the relationship and ceased all marriage preparations.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as borga declines flying wife abroad

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by SVTV Africa. Read them below:

@Amazing_Bibi said:

“This gentleman is one of the best story-tellers to appear on your show. He has the ability to create pictures and scenes in the listeners' mind. I’m amazed by him. Smart guy.”

@BismarkNkansah-ju7lx wrote:

“My philosophy in life is "I dont trust anybody apart from myself and I don’t expect anything from anybody and also content with whatever I have...am 100% ok 👌.”

@charlesofosuhene4283 said:

“Ali is plain plain and I love him for that.”

@PaulAidoo-lj1uu wrote:

“Ali, Alhamdulillah, tell them Abrokyire has helped us who didn’t have hope growing up in Ghana and also thanks goes to Libya our stepping stone or transit quarters.”

@SaleemAbdullah-ww9ub said:

“Real man 🫡 Family first ❤️.”

@DorcasTutuwaa wrote:

“Please am a woman but it seems men don't trust us anymore even when we are their wives😢😢hmm.”

Man jilts wife who sponsored him abroad

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman in the UK funded her husband's travel to join her abroad only for him to disappoint her.

Pokuaa said upon her husband's arrival, she did everything to make him comfortable, but he left her.

She indicated that due to her husband's behaviour, she now finds it difficult to help others.

