A married woman got to know her husband had two other wives and children when the man fell ill and was admitted to a hospital

The woman was even more hurt to find out that her husband's family knew about the other women and children

A Ghanaian lady who was taking care of her sick husband found out about his extra-marital affairs and other children he has outside the marriage.

The woman later realised that her husband’s family knew all about the other marriages and children.

Ghanaian lady heartbroken as she finds out her hubby has two other wives and children.

In a TikTok video, the lady shared her story with a counsellor called Naadom on social media.

Recounting the wife’s ordeal, Naadom said the woman found out about the other women after her husband fell ill.

“My husband was unconscious for about two weeks, so I was the one holding his phone. My husband’s younger sibling kept pressurising me to turn of the phone but I insisted on keeping it on since it was for business.”

According to the lady, another woman called her husband’s phone pleading to come and visit her sick partner. However, she did not agree since she did not know her.

“The lady told me she was married to my husband and they had three children. She pleaded to at least come and see the man.”

The first wife then called her in-law to confirm the story only to be told to direct the woman to the hospital since she was also married to the man.

Another woman called making similar demands. The third wife said she and the man have one child. Her in-laws confirmed the story of the third wife as well.

The woman said she felt betrayed since they had been married for a long time and never suspected her husband to be cheating. She was amazed that her husband’s family knew of the other women but never hinted at her.

Netizens react to husband’s extra-marital situation

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @naadom09 on TikTok. Read them below:

Nana akua166 said:

“Men are very very very very wicked😏.”

Empress Konadu👑 wrote:

“Hmmm, this story is the same as mine ooo. after 17 years of marriage I got to know that my husband was married to another woman with two children so I took the case to court and divorced him instantly.”

AKWASI said:

“Madam l had stroke and fell unconscious for 2 weeks, all these while my wife use phone for 4 mouths because of my business whiles I was in hospital but no woman call. So not all men do that.”

Nana Adwoa Curtis❤️ wrote:

“I know one man bi, he's also a married man but he's having another woman and kid's without her wife notice, sometimes I want to tell the wife but my problem is that, I think I should mind my own business.”

MizBenny said:

“Arrange his funeral without his notice . 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Cindy wrote:

“Wicked family members 🤔.”

Rabi 💞💚💗 luv said:

“Trust your husband family at your own risk ⚠️😑😑.”

Lady shared chats found on husband's phone

YEN.com.gh reported that a lady complained about the WhatsApp conversation she came across on her husband's phone.

In a video on social media, the lady said she feels she is married to herself after seeing the messages.

Social media users shared various comments on the video.

