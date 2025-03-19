A young man who works as a delivery man found a wallet with a considerable amount of US dollars and two phones

Sadat Fuseini returned the missing wallet to the owner intact and was rewarded with a fully sponsored trip abroad

Several social media users who saw the post thronged the comments section to commend the man for his integrity

Sadat Fuseini, who works as a delivery man, found a wallet containing money and other items and returned it to the owner.

Incidentally, the wallet he found belonged to the former President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Tommy Forson Junior.

Delivery man Sadat Fuseini returns a missing wallet filled with cash and phones to the owner, Tony Forson. Photo credit: @YEAGhana

In a video on X, the lawyer recounted that the wallet contained two foldable Samsung phones and a considerable amount of US dollars.

Forson narrated the incident at the media launch of the ‘Work Abroad Programme’ held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The lawyer shared how Sadat Fuseini found the wallet and the process he went through to get the missing items returned.

The lawyer said that when he received his wallet, nothing had been touched. Everything was intact and that prompted him to show his appreciation to Sadat Fuseini.

Tony Forson Jr. is a former President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA). Photo credit: @dennislaw_ghana

Lawyer Forson offered to fully fund the delivery man's travel on the ‘Work Abroad Programme’ to Romania.

This makes Sadat Seidu the first-ever beneficiary of the Youth Employment Agency's flagship programme.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud man who returned missing wallet

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared by @1BongoIdeas on X.

@AmosAdu37 said:

“What about those of us in the rural areas who have been returning a whole lot that we see or come across in our daily lives, what should be our reward? Don’t we qualify to be sponsored by this same government? Nonsense. Corruption Nkoaaaaaa.”

@Atongo4gh wrote:

“God, which direction will my blessings come from? South or West?”

@sktettey said:

“This is very good and refreshing 😊.”

@ebopogba6 wrote:

“We still have some good people around 👏👏.”

@the_Juverlie said:

“A country where people who have shown integrity and honesty are shipped abroad to go and make it tells you all you need to know about the state of said country. Let’s fix Ghana too so others export their people here😂.”

@CordaeXI wrote:

“Eny3 dierr ehia nie. We should create a system the works such that you don't have to find a wallet and return it to its owner because getting the chance to pursue higher education if you are brilliant and needy. Good for the lad but more importantly the system must work.”

@Gh_Nathaliae said:

“That’s amazing 🎉 Indeed good people do exist 👌But wait, wasn’t der any better opportunity in Ghana than that of Romania 💔 from my knowledge that country has really harsh working conditions and he may regret it. Let’s make Ghana a better to live or offer better opportunities for the youth.”

ShopRite attendant returns items found in trolley

YEN.com.gh reported that a trolley boy at ShopRite found and returned a wallet to the rightful owner.

In a Facebook post, Abdel Razak Yabuku said he forgot his wallet and documents in the trolley he used.

An attendant called Seth Gyan took the wallet to his manager, who kept them until Abdel could come back.

