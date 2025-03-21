A Ghanaian lady has opened up on what would make her cheat on her partner, sparking reactions

In a now-viral video, she noted she would quit her relationship should her partner refuse her money

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, a relationship coach explained why the lady was in the wrong

A young Ghanaian lady got people talking after opening up about what would make her unfaithful while in a relationship.

Speaking to a content creator, she boldly stated that if her partner stopped catering to her financial needs, she would cheat.

While the young lady stated that getting attention was a key factor, she also noted that getting money was non-negotiable.

Lady says money would make her cheat

People enter relationships for various reasons, often shaped by personal needs, cultural influences, and emotional desires.

While some seek love, companionship, and emotional support, others seek intimacy or even a way to gain financial freedom.

Some decide to cheat or break up when expectations are not met, irrespective of how long they've been in their relationship.

The lady seemed confident and unapologetic about her stance on the matter. The Twitter video has been included below:

Relationship coach argues against lady's remarks

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, a relationship coach, Counsellor Seyram Avortri spoke on why the lady's decision was bad.

He argued that a relationship was comparable to a tree, with certain aspects needed to keep that relationship firmly rooted in the ground.

"Without a taproot, the tree cannot stand. In a relationship, you have to decide what your taproot is - the foundation that will hold your relationship together. Whatever you choose as your taproot comes with its consequences.

"If you choose love as your taproot, it will grow deeper, nourish you, and strengthen the relationship. However, if you choose money as your taproot, it may hold the relationship for a while, but when the money is gone, what remains? The true love may also be gone," he said.

However, Counsellor Avortri also indicated that money and love were not the only binding factors of a stong relationship.

"There are other things like peripheral roots including communication, understanding, patience for each other, etc which all hold up the tree. All these are important," he said.

Netizens blast Ghanaian lady over her comments

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady speaking about what would make her quit her relationship expressed mixed reactions. Many were unhappy with her comments.

@mdkgs4cyrv wrote:

"And who cares if you cheat or not."

@popsy_king wrote:

"People are dating things oo eii. Someone considers this thing his woman, wei? What will make me dare a broke woman doesn’t exist and roll never exist."

@Emmanue69922657 wrote:

"Many girls in the country are hungry oo. They are very dependent on men."

@tino_elton_ wrote:

"Sadly this is describing the whole generation of girls we have but she had the balls to say it."

@Sark_raw wrote:

"She's happy saying it herrrrr. Poverty Poverty leave this soul alone."

@OneMrlasisi wrote:

"Baba we've found 1 sacrifice ooo."

@8hty8 wrote:

"A person with this mindset is never ever gonna be satisfied regardless if you buy her a jet."

@freedo_god wrote:

"A girl who isn’t loved at home."

Ghanaian nurse cries out as husband cheats

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful Ghanaian woman cried after her best friend snatched her husband away from her.

In a video, the woman noted that her husband of six years had cheated on her with her best friend, leaving netizens emotional.

According to her, she had been friends with the lady for years but was suddenly cautioned by others to stay away from her.

