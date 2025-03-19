Kumchacha has shared his views on the legal judgment delivered on Anas Aremeyaw Anas' lawsuit against Kennedy Agyapong

In a video, Kumchacha sympathised with Kennedy Agyapong and urged people to be circumspect in their comments on issues

Kumchacha remarked that issues such as this have taught him to be mindful of the comments he makes on national issues

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, widely known as Prophet Kumchacha has commented on the legal judgment delivered against former Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page on Smart TV, the outspoken man of God sympathised with Kennedy Agyapong after the Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey ruled the New Patriotic Party bigwig must pay $18 million to Anas Aremyaw Anas in damages for defamation.

Kumchacha comforts Kennedy Agyapong after the defamation. Photo credit: @Anas Aremyaw Anas/Facebook, @Manasseh Azure/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Reacting to this ruling, Kumchacha called out sycophants who showered praises on the former lawmaker over the years for his rants and exposé on diverse matters.

He lamented that those who hailed Kennedy Agyapong, particularly for his popular expose 'Who Watches The Watchman' are the same people calling him out after he lost his case in the US.

"When commenting on issues, the people who will hail and urge you to keep talkingare hypocrites. Those who urge you to speak on issues, are the same people who will criticise you when something bad happens to you. Those who said Hosanna, are the same people who said crucify him."

"I remember how I got stuck in traffic for four hours at Aburi on the day Kennedy Agyapong premiered his exposé Who Watches the Watchman." But today when Honourable Kennedy Agyapong's issue came up those who said hossana and hailed him are the same people criticising him."

Kumchacha said he had learnt valuable lessons as a famed personality and hence was very circumspect when commenting on lamenting on issues.

He also added that most of the exposés by Kennedy Agyapong were not well researched.

"For Our father Kennedy Agyapong, most of his exposés were not conclusive, at time most of his exposés were based on hearsay. We should be careful because people cannot be trusted," Kumchacha explained in the video.

Watch the video below:

Anas secures victory in his defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong in the US. Photo credit: @Anas Aremyaw Anas/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Anas comments on a lawsuit against Kennedy Agyapong

Anas Aremeyaw Anas issued a statement detailing what transpired in court.

He explained lawsuit was based on Kennedy Agyapong's comments about his BBC documentary which focused on the rot at the GFA.

Anas lamented how a similar case in Ghana was dismissed by an Accra High Court.

Kennedy Agyapong offered to pay $10k

Selasi Evans Adika also disclosed that there both parties involved in the lawsuit first went to the settlement conference.

Anas Aremyaw Anas was willing to cut down on his financial demands but Kennedy Agyapong offered to pay only $10,000 equivalent to GH¢150,000 so the case did not go to trial.

The arbitrator then decided to allow the case to proceed to trial.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh