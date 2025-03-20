Chelsea, a young Ghanaian lady, has showcased her newly completed house on social media, inspiring her peers with her achievement

A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Chelsea, has become a source of inspiration to her peers after flaunting her newly completed house on social media.

Chelsea shared a series of photos and videos of her luxurious home, showcasing its sleek design, modern furnishings, and state-of-the-art amenities.

Chelsea. a young Ghanaian lady flaunts newly completed plush house on social media. Photo credit: @bigchels5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

From the videos sighted on TikTok, both the interior and exterior of Chelsea's luxury house exude opulence and sophistication.

For instance, the exterior of the luxury home, a two-story building, features a swimming pool while the compound is fully tiled and landscaped with grass.

The windows and doors are fitted with classy finishes while the entire building is painted white.

The interior has spacious rooms that are also fully tiled and fitted with chandeliers and decors befitting modern luxury homes.

Chelsea explained in one of the videos that she built the house as a birthday gift to herself.

The interior of Chelsea's luxury home is fitted with modern decor and gadgets. Photo credit: @bigchels5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She further expressed profound gratitude to God for blessing her with the means to achieve her life's dreams.

"Excited to start this new chapter in my new home! Let the memories begin! "This is from me to meee. HBd to meeeee," she wrote:

Following the display of the house on social media, a woman purported to be Chelsea's godmother took to TikTok to celebrate her.

The woman, identified as Debbie, said she was proud of her goddaughter's achievement at a young age.

"Congratulations my daughter," she wrote.

Watch the video below:

Lady congratulated for building plush new home

Netizens who saw videos of the young Ghanaian lady's luxury home, took to the comment section to congratulate her.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Mavis_official said:

"Congratulations Chelsea, I don't really know you but the people around you say you are a hard-working lady keep it up. Much love."

@tractiAma also said:

"Wooow, Chelsea congrats.. she is a very hardworking lady.. With God all things are possible."

@Kesperry wigs and cloths commented:

"This is the trend and pressure that gets to me not 50gh ring with chairs n food name wedding."

@Nelly Diamonds Ewoenam also commented:

"Give me this type of pressure…. All other ones no be pressure at all… this is what I’m dreaming to achieve, and working towards to achieve."

Lady flaunts new Lexus GX 460

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a hard-working lady sparked mixed reactions with photos of her brand-new Lexus GX 460.

The lady, identified as Princess Ife, posed in front of the luxury whip donning a dress with a high slash in the admirable images.

A netizen stated that the whip isn't an original after the pictures of Ife's beautiful whip surfaced.

