Ghanaian journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu has celebrated his former basic teacher, known as Mr Affor

In a long Facebook, the broadcast journalist said Mr Affor played a significant role in his academic growth in primary school

Social media users who saw the post celebrated the journalist for his thoughtfulness in the comment section

Umaru Sanda Amadu, a Ghanaian journalist, has taken to social media to celebrate his favourite basic school teacher, identified as Mr Affor.

The Ghanaian journalist, who worked with Accra-based Citi FM and Channel One TV, said the teacher has had a positive impact on his life.

Umaru Sanda Amadu, a Ghanaian journalist celebrates his former teacher on social media. Photo credit: Umaru Sanda Amadu/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Recalled that in February this year, Umar Sanda returned to his village to appreciate his former teachers, including Mr Affor, for the knowledge they imparted to him.

During the visit, Umaru Sanda presented each of the teachers with a new flat-screen smart television and an undisclosed amount of money.

A month after the heartwarming gesture, a Citi FM/TV broadcast journalist, singled out Mr Affor for special praise

In a Facebook post, the renowned broadcast journalist said he met Mr Affor in primary three, and the teacher took a special interest in his academic growth.

Last month, Umaru Sanda presented a new smart screen television to his former basic school teacher. Photo credit: Umaru Sanda Amadu/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"Even though my teachers say I've always been smart in class, it was in Class 3 that I started feeling the smartness myself. I used to be the class reader from Class 2 as I recall, but in class 3, that skill improved tremendously....I mastered lots of things in Class 3, and I could feel that I was flying. There are lots of factors that contributed to it but one of them stood tall: Mr Affor," he wrote

He said Mr Affor, who was then a teacher in the primary six class, would often call him to his class to answer questions that the seniors couldn't.

Umaru Sanda said the teacher helped him tremendously improve his reading ability.

He also stated that aside from his academic growth, the teacher took an interest in his general well-being, ensuring that he obtained his birth certificate.

"Till this day, Mr Affor and my parents have a reciprocal policy of visiting each other and talking about my progress in life. It was therefore no surprise that his house was the first I entered when I arrived in the village with television sets and cash too," portions of the Facebook post read.

Umaru Sanda commended for appreciating the teacher

YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the social media reactions to Umaru Sanda's post.

@A-Rahman Hudu said:

"Always they says ''the teacher's reward is in heaven"but you have decided to be the Angel to bring it down to your Precious Teachers whilst they are alive, may Almighty Allah continue to bless, guide and protect you."

@Doreen Adam also said:

"Wow. God bless all hardworking teachers."

@N Yirimi Listener Jnr commented:

"You're a grateful being and you will go very far in life."

Umaru Sanda flaunts beautiful daughters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Umaru Sanda took to social media to celebrate his daughters.

In a social media post, the Ghanaian broadcast journalist wished his girls the best in life.

He further indicated that his first daughter, Binta, turned 8, just 9 days after the second one, Inna, turned 6.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh