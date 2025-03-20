Peter used to work as a laboratory technician in a popular hospital in Ghana but moved to the US and worked in a different field

The former laboratory technician gave some reasons for changing jobs when he moved from Ghana to the US

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on Peter's story

A Ghanaian man living in the US changed his profession from laboratory technician in Ghana to truck driver when he moved abroad.

Peter said he used to work as a laboratory technician at the Trust Hospital in Osu, Greater Accra, and he did other business, including taxi driving.

Peter says he used to work as a laboratory technician in Ghana but now drives trucks in the US.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Peter said even though he could have taken some courses upon arrival in the US to continue in the health field, he chose truck driving due to many factors.

“I considered my age, I came to the US in my early 30s. The main intention is to make money and so I thought if that would give me the needed financial freedom why not.”

Peter said his parents who had been abroad several years before him filed for him to join them. So he consulted with them when he decided to work as a truck driver. However, they did not support him initially.

“People translate the notions they have about truck drivers here. In Ghana, we see truck driving as a difficult job and think the drivers do not bathe. There is also the fear of road accidents. Even though my people opposed the job from the start I had confidence and believed I could do it. Also see that other humans are doing it so I can do it. I also trust God.”

A truck driver wearing his seat belt in the driver's seat.

Peter said he has been driving for eight years even though he has been in the US for over ten years. He added that he loves what he does, and he earns a good amount of money.

“Because I love doing it, I’d say it is a good profession. It also pays.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to lab tech-turned-driver’s story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by SVTV Africa. Read them below:

@WalterbishopGh said:

“He looks happy and I’m happy 😊.”

@meshbon7 wrote:

“Already been to 45 states as well, nice to see places, only trucking will give you such an opportunity.”

@bernardasiedu8109 said:

“If you practised as a lab technologist in Ghana, you can apply to write the ASCP exam using the international route with your educational and professional credentials and practice in the US without any further schooling in the US.”

@topplus8736 wrote:

“I so love this job and I pray to drive in the US one day. I'm a trained truck driver.”

@GiftyDeb said:

“Nothing is impossible with the help of God. Bless you, bruv. Stay focused and safe ❤❤❤.”

@SadatMoro-qi6kj wrote:

“I pray one day I will be driving in the US.”

@rinkarto said:

“It is one of the best jobs in America. 🇺🇸 work on your schedule.”

