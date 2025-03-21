A video of a young man's reaction after his shop was razed down during the fire outbreak at Adum Market has left many sad

He cried and had to be consoled as he lamented that all his wares had been lost to the inferno that started on Friday

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have consoled the man on his loss

A young shop owner was left devastated as his shop was destroyed in the wake of the fire outbreak at Adum Market in Kumasi Central Business District.

The fire outbreak reportedly started in the early hours of Friday, March 21, leaving several shops destroyed and razed to the ground.

A trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @hello101.5fm showed one of the fire victims sobbing and being consoled by an elderly woman.

The young man whose shop was located at the Adum Bluelight was heard saying none of his wares had been recovered from his shop.

"Everyhthing has been burnt. There is nothing left" he cried out in video.

Many traders had also converged at the frontage of one of the buildings housing several shops as they looked on anxiously as firefighters tried to douse the fire.

Fire Service issues statement

Meanwhile, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has issued a release announcing that five fire tenders had been deployed to douse the inferno.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service, news of the fire outbreak reached them at 6:05 AM adding that the first truck from Regional Headquarters arrived at the fire scene at 06:15 am.

It assured the public that efforts were still ongoing to ensure that the fire was doused.

"Rigorous firefighting efforts are underway to contain and prevent the fire from spreading further. The Regional Fire Commander, his Deputy, Operations officers, and other District Commanders are at the scene overseeing incident management", the statement read in part.

The video which had raked in over 2,000 likes and 115 comments was captioned:

"Young man left in tears as fire razes his shop at Adum Bluelight."

Reactions to the Adum Market Fire Outbreak

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video consoled the young man on his loss. Others also tried suggesting what led to the fire outbreak.

Yaw dwarkwaa stated:

"As a country, we need to adopt more innovative ways of fighting fire. this would help reduce the loss of property often recorded in such cases."

Konami wrote:

"Dumsor can be the cause because this morning on my way to work almost the whole side of that area were not having light."

Kofi Allan reacted:

"Masa all this fire, fire issue is planting, because the government will come and compensate them, the government should stop that hence they will stop that, most of them has their goods removed before."

KOJO_BORNGREAT wrote:

"I learnt four of their cars went there and couldn't quench the fire before it became worse."

Capitale_4 indicated:

"Oh Atta sorry may the Almighty replace ur loss bro."

Kantamanto Market being rebuilt after fire outbreak

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that construction works at the Kantamanto market in the Accra Metropolitan Assembly of the Greater Accra region are ongoing months after the fire outbreaks ravaged hundreds of shops.

Debris from the fire has been cleared to enhance the rebuilding process.

A video on TikTok showed that traders have done small block works to allow

