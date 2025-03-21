Founder of Bills Micro Credit, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has recently become an internet sensation after sharing his inspiring journey from humble beginnings to success.

Richard has established himself as a successful businessman, making waves in the country's financial sector.

Bills Micro Credit founder speaks on his relationship status. Image source: Richard Nii Armah Quaye

Source: Instagram

But behind his success is a businessman who has been down the aisle before but currently stands alone.

The Bills Micro Finance founder recently opened up on his relationship status in an interview with Bola Ray, indicating that he is single.

He told the renowned broadcaster that he had been married for ten years but got divorced some years ago.

He did not open up about what caused the divorce, however, he indicated that he got married at a very early age.

"I got married very early - I was 25 years then and was married for 10 years," he told Bola Ray in the interview.

He stated he did everything to salvage his marriage but things did not work out, adding that he's currently single and on the market.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh