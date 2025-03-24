A young Ghanaian lady, based in the US, Vida Opoku Sarpongmaa, has been praised by members of her community in Ghana

This comes after the US-based lady built a new STEM school to provide free quality basic education to the kids in Nkronza

She explained in a trending video that she built the facility as a way of giving back to her society

Vida Opoku Sarpongmaa, a young Ghanaian lady based in the US, has built a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) school for the kids in Nkronza in the Bono East Region.

According to narrations in a TikTok video shared by content creator, Amaro Shakur, the newly commissioned facility will provide free tuition for the kids.

Vida Opoku Sarpongmaa, a US-based Ghanaian lady builds a free STEM school for kids in Nkronza. Photo credit: @amaroshakur13/TikTok

The school, which is from creche to primary, is named Genesis Science and Maths Academy and is fully furnished with modern desks.

The Genesis Science and Maths Academy has a library which is fully stocked with books for the kids.

Speaking in the TikTok video, the US-based Ghanaian lady explained that she built the school to give back to her society.

Vida Opoku Sarponmaa added that the facility will provide quality education to the kids in Nkronza in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Vida Opoku Sarpongmaa's Genesis Science and Maths Academy does not take school fees. Photo credit: @amaroshakur13/TikTok.

"I took it upon myself to open a STEM school. This school is almost free, I'm not paying any school fees. All you have to do is canteen fees and then you come to school. We have almost everything at the school," she said.

A parent expressed profound gratitude to Vida Opoku Sarpongmaa for blessing the community with the school after enrolling her child in the creche.

"This place is beautiful. She has really done well. I didn't pay school fees," she said.

Vida Opoku Sarponmaa was born in Nkronza but moved to the United States to further her studies.

Having been blessed after relocating to the US, the young lady decided to return home to contribute her quota to the development of her hometown.

Mixed reactions to Vida Opoku Sarpongmaa's video

Many Ghanaians who came across the video of the STEM school built by Vida Opoku Sarpongmaa took to the comment section to react.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Razy said:

"That is my vision, to build only Maths Engineering Science and Technology from Primary to University."

@@Kwadwo all car keys also said:

"Richard Nii Armah Quaye would have done ×10 of this but I don't know why I haven't seen such a thing yet. May God bless u vida.

@Sheilablanca commented:

"Girls if we stop buying human hair we can all do this for our mother am so proud of her help may the Good lord continue to bless her am inspired."

@Boldly_Tina also commented:

"We will all come back to support our people … proud of you."

Ghanaian millionaire donates school to alma mater

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian billionaire, Opanyin Kwame Wadie, handed over a classroom block to his former school.

According to narration in a video, the school was built in honour of Opanyin Kwame Wadie's wife and as part of his 70th birthday celebration.

The chief and people of Nkwatia thronged the forecourt of the school to support the handing-over ceremony.

