A one-week memorial service has been held for Oyerepa Afutuo's Girls Girls, who recently passed away

The ground of the event was filled with sorrow, with many friends and loved ones grieving over the loss of their beloved

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as they commiserated with the elderly lady's family

Sad scenes of the one-week memorial service held in honour of the late Madam Akosua Kyerewaa, popularly known as Oyerepa Afutuo's Girls Girls have surfaced on social media.

The dedicated Oyerepa FM/TV panellist recently passed away, leaving her family and friends devastated.

The sad news was confirmed on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, by the popular radio show's host, Auntie Naa, although she did not state what caused her death.

Auntie Naa acknowledged Girls SP's immense contributions to her show and stated that she would be dearly missed.

Girls Girls' battle with diabetes

It was later unveiled that Girls SP fell ill and did not recover until her demise. According to two of her daughters, she was diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure when she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The details of what caused Girls SP's demise broke the hearts of many netizens, especially her fans who expressed their heartfelt condolences to the young ladies.

One week for Girls Girls

A one-week celebration has been held for Madam Akosua Kyerewaa. The event held on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, saw in attendance friends and loved ones, as well as staff of Oyerepa FM.

Netizens react to Girls SP's one-week

Netizens who saw the videos of the one-week service expressed divided opinions in the comments section. While many were sad and sympathised with the family, others questioned why Auntie Naa was not at the scene.

Girls SP asked Auntie Naa to bury her

Ghanaians and viewers of Oyerepa Afutuo were reeling from losing a beloved panellist, Girls SP. News of the elderly lady's recent passing has left many heartbroken.

Girls SP had been missing on the show for a while and went to give her cherished viewers and listeners reasons for her absence.

After making those remarks, she expressed her wish for Auntie Naa and the Oyerepa Afutuo team, including viewers and listeners, to bury her when she passes away.

