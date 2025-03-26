A young Ghanaian man has lost his livelihood after the recent fire incident at the Adum PZ market in Kumasi

The fire which broke out in the early hours of Friday, March 21, 2025, destroyed several shops, including the young man's establishment

In a TikTok post, the young man shared videos of his shop, stocked with Timberland boots, before it was gutted by the fire

Traders at the Adum PZ in Kumasi are still counting their losses following the devastating fire that ravaged the market recently.

In a TikTok post, the young hustler, whose name remains unknown, shared a before-and-after video of his shop, highlighting the heavy losses he suffered in the fire.

A young hustler counts his losses by sharing the before-and-after video of his shop at Adum following the fire incident.

Before the fire incident, the unidentified man's shop was fully stocked with Timberland boots and other brands of sneakers.

However, the devastating fire burnt down the shop to ashes, rendering the young man's many years of hard work and investments useless.

In the caption accompanying the video, the Adum PZ trader said he never anticipated losing his livelihood in such a heartbreaking manner.

The young Ghanaian deals in Timberland shoes and Nike sneakers.

"Coming back to zero was never our plan ah Awurade b) neee b3n..we lost everything we used plenty years to build," he wrote in the caption.

The Adum market fire incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, March 21, 2025, leaving several shops, including the young trader's, in ruins.

So far, more than 100 shops have been ravaged by the fire, leaving the traders heartbroken.

Although the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFA) are yet to conclude investigations and disclose the cause of the incident, some of the traders blame the incident on the incessant power cuts, popularly known as dumsor.

Adum Market shoes trader's video goes viral

The video shared by the young man has gone viral on social media, sparking a wave of reactions from netizens.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had garnered 61,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@NANA~ADJOA~VEE said:

"From Kantamanto to Kumasi in the same year and it all happened in the early year too, what’s really going on."

@Maame Serwaah also said:

"My brother also lost his sneaker shops like urs at Kantamanto, but he’s fine now and has bounced back, sending you hugs Nyame be hene."

@preciousangel608 commented:

"You guys will come back with multiples of what you’ve lost… Job got more than what he lost, so you guys will get more than this. So sorry for your loss."

Adum traders laud Bawumia for tragedy contribution

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman lauded former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his swift response and support to victims of the Adum fire incident.

This was after Dr Bawumia donated GH¢200,000 and 1,000 bags of cement to help the traders rebuild the market and get back on their feet.

The Vice President visited the Adum market fire scene in the company of the former Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah and the Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Chairman Wontumi.

Source: YEN.com.gh